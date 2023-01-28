Free shipping on orders $35+

Thicker than Water
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Thicker than Water

A Memoir

by Kerry Washington

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Litte Brown Spark Logo

ISBN-13

9780316497398

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

Description

Award-winning actor, director, producer, and activist Kerry Washington shares the deeply moving journey of her life.

In Thicker than Water, Kerry Washington gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds—as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman. Chronicling her upbringing and life’s journey this far, she reveals for the very first time how she faced a series of challenges and setbacks, effectively hid childhood traumas, met extraordinary mentors, managed to grow her career, and crossed the threshold into stardom and political advocacy, ultimately discovering her truest self and, with it, a deeper sense of belonging. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less