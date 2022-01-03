Kingdom of the Feared
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Kingdom of the Feared

by Kerri Maniscalco

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316342087

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 448

ebook
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Stalking Jack the Ripper series comes the dazzling conclusion to the Kingdom of the Wicked trilogy. 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

Praise for the #1 New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling series Stalking Jack the Ripper

*"A marvelous yet somewhat gruesome mystery...an unexpected twist makes the ending worth the wait. A must-have."
 —School Library Journal, starred review
Read More Read Less

Kingdom of the Wicked