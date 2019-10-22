



If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.





Join Peter Powers (the boy with not-to-super powers) and his friends for an exciting HOLIDAY-themed story of action, adventure, and… evil snowmen?!





Everyone in Peter Powers’s family has super awesome superpowers–except Peter. All he can do is make ice cubes and freeze stuff. But it’s his favorite time of year, so who cares?! There’s nothing like the holidays to put people in a good mood!





But after Mr. Powers vanishes without a trace, other things in Boulder City start to disappear too. Now, it’s up to Peter and his best friends, Chloe and Sandro, to search out who has a sinister heart of ice. Can the trio face the army of snowmen alone, or will the holidays be ruined for everyone?





Peter Powers and the Sinister Snowman Showdown! is the fifth chapter book in a new series of exciting stories about a young boy who has some rather crummy superpowers. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.



(And look for a dastardly cameo by Santa’s dark counterpart… Krampus!)



