The Reverse Coloring Book™: Through the Seasons
The Book Has the Colors, You Make the Lines
Description
With reverse coloring—a new idea in creativity and mindfulness—the possibilities are endless! In Through the Seasons, the artist Kendra Norton inspires us with 50 dreamy abstract watercolors that evoke the visual flow of the year, from the vibrant flashing colors of spring to winter’s meditative blues and grays. Each is a guide for your own imagination. Trace the shapes, fill in with dots, find your own figures in the clouds of color. Even mix up the seasons—snowflakes in summer and daisies in winter! There are no rules here, except one: Have fun while you explore your creativity and calm your mind.
Reverse Coloring Book: Through the Seasons includes 50 original works of art, printed on sturdy paper that’s single-sided and perforated. All you need is a pen.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Kendra Norton's The Reverse Coloring Book:
“The Reverse Coloring Book will satisfy all ur doodling needs. Add the lines to the color and tah dah!—there it is. Free ur mind and the doodles will follow.” —Rosie O’Donnell
"No worries about coloring inside the lines with watercolor artist Kendra Norton’s adult coloring book. She’s created the colors—your job is to draw the lines." —Better Homes Gardens Do It Yourself
"Reverse Coloring is 100% worth your time. And Kendra Norton has done an incredible job with her books. We are so grateful for her in this community.”—Paintcrush with Kristy Rice
Readers say:
"A lovely way to challenge myself to let go of what it 'should' be and simply create something. I'm loving it!"
"I have always LOVED coloring, but this takes it to a whole new level!"
"A beautiful way to be creative with no pressure."
"Very pretty and calming."