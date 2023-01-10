The Reverse Coloring Book™: Through the Seasons

Praise for Kendra Norton's The Reverse Coloring Book:



“The Reverse Coloring Book will satisfy all ur doodling needs. Add the lines to the color and tah dah!—there it is. Free ur mind and the doodles will follow.” —Rosie O’Donnell



"No worries about coloring inside the lines with watercolor artist Kendra Norton’s adult coloring book. She’s created the colors—your job is to draw the lines." —Better Homes Gardens Do It Yourself



"Reverse Coloring is 100% worth your time. And Kendra Norton has done an incredible job with her books. We are so grateful for her in this community.”—Paintcrush with Kristy Rice



Readers say:

"A lovely way to challenge myself to let go of what it 'should' be and simply create something. I'm loving it!"

"I have always LOVED coloring, but this takes it to a whole new level!"

"A beautiful way to be creative with no pressure."

"Very pretty and calming."