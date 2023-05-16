Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Garden of Lost Secrets
The Garden of Lost Secrets

by Kelly Bowen

May 16, 2023

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Historical / World War Ii

The Netherlands,1940: Stasia Niemec might call the port city of Rotterdam home, but it is the summers she spends in the idyllic French countryside that she looks forward to every year. Here, in a land of medieval folklore and courtly romance, she finds the inspiration for the fairy tales she writes and illustrates. Here too, in the seemingly abandoned gardens of an old chateau, she meets Alexandre Cartier and forms an unbreakable childhood friendship that promises to blossom into something more as they become older. But before they can realize their dream of a future together, Germany invades, Stasia’s beloved city of Rotterdam is destroyed, and she witnesses unspeakable atrocities perpetrated by Hitler’s occupying forces.

France, 2019: Siblings Isabelle and Emelie Lange grew up enchanted by the fairy tales written and illustrated by their great-grandmother, Stasia, about the magical gardens secreted behind the once-magnificent 18th-century chateau that lies just outside Rouen. Together, they start to unravel the mystery and uncover the role that the chateau played during the Second World War. As they do so, they realize that the gardens featured in the fairy tales written by their great-grandmother also hide a far darker story. Discovering the identity and fate of two unheralded heroes who accomplished extraordinary feats of courage against overwhelming odds brings the sisters together once again and reminds them what matters most.

“Bowen draws on the lives of Nancy Wake and Josephine Baker and the 2018 discovery of a Paris apartment untouched since WWII in this rich historical tale. The stories unearthed in the apartment pique from the first page in this magnetic novel full of tragedy and rich characters.”—Publishers Weekly on The Paris Apartment
"Kelly Bowen creates an evocative and thrilling glimpse into the lives of two heroic women risking everything in occupied Paris during World War II. A dual-timeline connects past and present; a painting of a house, two matching pendants, and old photographs of a woman act as pivotal clues that bridge between the two, and fine works of art and a heartfelt love story between two people who were destined to meet brings the story full circle.   A lovely aha moment at the end and the reminder to make one's life count will make this book and its characters linger long after the last page is turned.  A beautiful novel for fans of The Nightingale."—Karen White, New York Times bestselling author of The Last Night in London, on The Paris Apartment
“'A beautifully written cast of characters unraveling the mysteries and humanity of war. Enticing.”—Mandy Robotham, USA Today bestselling author, on The Paris Apartment
"Kelly Bowen's The Paris Apartment is a compelling story of two women navigating the dangers of occupied Paris with bravery and compassion. Bowen paints a richly layered picture of glamour, intrigue, and sacrifice that is at once heartbreaking and hopeful."—Julia Kelly, international bestselling author of The Light Over London, on The Paris Apartment
