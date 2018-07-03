Day of the Dragon

TWO FULL NOVELS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE! Fans of Lyndsay Sands and Gena Showalter will love this fiery paranormal romance from a New York Times bestselling author about a dragon shifter who finds his soul mate in the most unlikely place. Also includes WOLF’S MATE by Celia Kyle.







Real scholars know that supernatural beings don’t exist. But the moment I meet Archer Andras of the Storm Dragons, all my academic training goes out the window. Thanks to Mr. Tall, Dark, And Infuriating, I’m learning that I reallyworry about those things that go bump in the night. . . and that dragons like Archer are 100 percent pure trouble.Now I’m caught in the middle of a war. On one side is Archer. On the other is his twin brother. And I am the key to translating an ancient text that could bring balance-or deadly ruin-to our world. But none of that is as dangerous as the seriously sexy sparks between Archer and me. He’s too tempting to be real. Too gorgeous to trust. And when it comes to dragons, there’s no smoke without deadly fire.Includes the novel: When Abby Carter is threatened by an anti-shifter organization, werewolf shifter Declan Reed will have to convince her that there’s no safer place in the world than in the arms of a big bad werewolf.