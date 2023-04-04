Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Saevus Corax Gets Away With Murder
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Saevus Corax Gets Away With Murder

by K. J. Parker

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback
ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316668989

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

From one of the most original voices in fantasy comes a twisted tale of murder, betrayal, and battlefield salvage. 
 
For more from K. J. Parker, check out:
 
Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
How to Rule an Empire and Get Away With It
A Practical Guide to Conquering the World
 
The Two of Swords
The Two of Swords: Volume One
The Two of Swords Volume Two
The Two of Swords: Volume Three
 
The Fencer Trilogy
Colours in the Steel
The Belly of the Bow
The Proof House
 
The Scavenger Trilogy
Shadow
Pattern
Memory
 
Engineer Trilogy
Devices and Desires
Evil for Evil
The Escapement
 
The Company
The Folding Knife
The Hammer
Sharps

What's Inside

Read More Read Less