Learn how to shift your perspective so that you may enjoy every moment and every part of life with #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.

 

 

It’s common to be more frustrated with life than at peace with it, because the daily grind wears you down. Responsibilities and burdens become heavy and rob you of the happiness you’re meant to have as a child of God.

 

But you can be hopeful, learn to rise above your challenges, and be filled with wonder at what God might do every day.

 

You will learn how to love life fully, in spite of your obstacles, and experience the happiness that is promised to you.

Joyce will explain:
Why you can’t love life unless love is the central theme of it,
Why your attitude affects your life more than any outside circumstances,
How the love, help, and kindness you give away will come back to you immeasurably,
How to look to the future and keep your joy,
And so much more!

 

God has already blessed you with a life to love–and it’s time to start LIVING A LIFE YOU LOVE.

Meet The Author: Joyce Meyer

JOYCE MEYER is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. Her broadcast, Enjoying Everyday Life, airs daily on hundreds of television networks and radio stations worldwide. Joyce has written nearly 100 inspirational books. Bestsellers include Power Thoughts; The Confident Woman; Look Great, Feel Great; Starting Your Day Right; Ending Your Day Right; Approval Addiction; How to Hear from God; Beauty for Ashes; and Battlefield of the Mind. Joyce holds conferences throughout the year, speaking to thousands around the world. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

Viva amando su vida

Viva amando su vida

Acepte la aventura de ser dirigido por el Esp¿ritu Santo

by

Como muchas personas, puede que le sea fácil expresar amor por su familia, su cónyuge, su iglesia, el Señor, o por cosas temporales, como una buena taza de café, su casa o una buena cena en su restaurante favorito. Sin embargo, quizás tenga que esforzarse de verdad por decir: “¡Amo mi vida!”

Las rutinas y las responsabilidades pueden convertirse en una monotonía, que lo hagan sentirse amedrentado, en vez de desearlas con ansias. No obstante, usted puede convertirse en un ser optimista y maravillarse de las cosas que Dios puede hacer todos los días.

Escrito por la autora número uno del New York Times, Joyce Meyer, este libro es la clave para cambiar su perspectiva, que le permite a su vez disfrutarse cada momento y cada área de la vida. Joyce explica cómo amar la vida completamente, a pesar de los obstáculos, ¡para que pueda experimentar el gozo y la plenitud que Dios tiene para usted!

Los capítulos incluyen:
  • Dios tiene un plan asombroso para usted,
  • Niéguese a dejar que el temor determine su destino,
  • Considere cada día como una oportunidad, y
  • ¡Sea la persona que Dios creó que fuera!
La clave para amar su vida se encuentra en el amor de Dios por usted. Aprenda cómo Dios puede ayudarle a mantener una actitud alegre, haciendo que el amor y la bondad sean las prioridades principales, y que lo que usted regale se le devuelva con creces. Como explica Joyce, Dios ya le ha bendecido con lo que necesita para que VIVA AMANDO SU VIDA. Y este libro le mostrará cómo hacerlo.

Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781546010180

