The Secret Power of Speaking God's Word

by

Repackaged in new, deluxe purple binding, Joyce Meyer’s classic book of select scriptures and insights will encourage and guide readers through any circumstances.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer shares a select compilation of inspiring Scripture, answering over 50 common concerns with the life-changing Word of God. With help for patience, loneliness, anxiety, stress, relationships, and more, everyone who holds this portable, gift-qualtiy book in hand will be armed with the power of God’s wisdom as they face the challenges life brings. God’s protection is available to those who seek it, so that they can experience more security, joy, and fulfillment than ever before.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: January 9th 2018

Price: $19 / $25 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781546032755

