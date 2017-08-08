The Secret Power of Speaking God's Word

Repackaged in new, deluxe purple binding, Joyce Meyer’s classic book of select scriptures and insights will encourage and guide readers through any circumstances.









#1bestselling author Joyce Meyer shares a select compilation of inspiring Scripture, answering over 50 common concerns with the life-changing Word of God. With help for patience, loneliness, anxiety, stress, relationships, and more, everyone who holds this portable, gift-qualtiy book in hand will be armed with the power of God’s wisdom as they face the challenges life brings. God’s protection is available to those who seek it, so that they can experience more security, joy, and fulfillment than ever before.