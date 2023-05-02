Description

Everyone has problems. They may be issues in our relationships, finances, mental and emotional health, physical sickness, and the list goes on. But the good news is, for every problem you must face, God has a promise in His Word to help you overcome it!



Bestselling author Joyce Meyer knows how true this is because she is no stranger to problems. But throughout more than 45 years of studying God’s Word, she has learned how to find the answer for every problem you face in the Bible, and she wants to share it with you.



In Overcoming Every Problem, Joyce takes you through 40 promises in God’s Word that can give you the ultimate wisdom you need when challenges or difficulties come your way. No matter how big or how deep the pain of your situation may be or how long it’s been affecting you, you’ll be encouraged and inspired to trust God for better days ahead.



Join Joyce on your journey to discover and put God’s promises to work in your life, so you can overcome every problem you must face!