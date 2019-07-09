Understand the wisdom of Colossians that will transform relationships in every area of our lives-our homes, our churches, and our world-with the help of renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer.



Paul’s letter to the Colossians reminds us that as we have died with Christ, so, too, do we need to die to our sins. It encourages us that because we have also been raised in Him, we must submit to Jesus and adopt qualities motivated by Christian love.



In this comprehensive study tool, Joyce Meyer’s commentary on Colossians affirms the Lordship of Christ and offers practical advice on family, relationships, and faith.

