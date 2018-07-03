Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Yogi
A Life
The definitive biography of Yogi Berra, the New York Yankees icon, winner of 13 World Series championships, and the most-quoted player in baseball historyRead More
Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra is at once one of America’s best-loved and least known heroes. The Yankees’ Everyman to Joe DiMaggio’s Royalty, he is famous for winning titles–13 World Series championships– for his leadership, and for the superlative play that put him in the Hall of Fame. And his paradoxical quotes are nothing less than national touchstones. He is the quintessential American success story: a first generation immigrant from a poor but determined family who went on to become one of the greatest players in baseball history.
Now, Jon Pessah, founding editor of ESPN the Magazine and author of The Game, will separate fact from fiction to reintroduce us to a brilliant but misunderstood ballplayer, one who became not only a hall-of-fame catcher but also a war hero and cultural icon of such enormity that his fame transcended the baseball diamond. Drawing from years of research and dozens of new interviews, Yogi promises to become the definitive portrait of a Yankees legend, as well as a necessary addition to any baseball fan’s bookshelf.
Now, Jon Pessah, founding editor of ESPN the Magazine and author of The Game, will separate fact from fiction to reintroduce us to a brilliant but misunderstood ballplayer, one who became not only a hall-of-fame catcher but also a war hero and cultural icon of such enormity that his fame transcended the baseball diamond. Drawing from years of research and dozens of new interviews, Yogi promises to become the definitive portrait of a Yankees legend, as well as a necessary addition to any baseball fan’s bookshelf.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Game
"A compelling, high-stakes look at baseball.... Pessah does a great job of providing glimpses of conversations fans were not privy to, while placing them in context by describing what was happening on the field in that moment. Essential for fans of 1990s- and 2000s-era baseball."—Library Journal (starred review)
"A compelling, high-stakes look at baseball.... Pessah does a great job of providing glimpses of conversations fans were not privy to, while placing them in context by describing what was happening on the field in that moment. Essential for fans of 1990s- and 2000s-era baseball."—Library Journal (starred review)
"The action is in the boardroom, not the ballpark, in this dramatic account of the business side of baseball....Pessah includes engaging play-by-play from key games, but his focus is on contract negotiations, revenue models, politics, deal-cutting, and the commercial calculations behind moving a team or injecting steroids. The resulting account of off-field strategizing is as engrossing as any stadium showdown."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)