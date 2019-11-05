Earth's Last Empire

The most powerful and prophetic book yet from best-selling author Pastor John Hagee. Our world is in crisis mode, but God is still on the throne.





Bible prophecy clearly reveals that immediately prior to the rapture of the Church, four powerful kings will race onto the stage of world history. Pastor Hagee reveals who they are, where they come from, and what they signify. Learn why Hagee believes that we are in the beginning stages of World War III, and how this will eventually take us to the Battle of Armageddon. Pastor Hagee vividly describes the key players that signify the King is coming!