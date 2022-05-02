The Influence Formula
The Influence Formula

4 Steps to Help You Lead Anyone Well

by John C. Maxwell

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781546002536

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: January 3rd 2023

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

PAGE COUNT: 208

ebook
You can become good at leading others!
 
The opportunity to lead people is an invitation to make a difference. Good leadership changes individual lives, forms teams, builds organizations, and impacts communities. It has the potential to change the world. And you can learn to do it well.
 
Leadership is both art and science. The science starts with the formula. The art comes as you make it your own.
 
Whether you’re a natural leader working in an organization or an individual wanting to develop influence for the first time, The Influence Formula will help you to lead others well.
 

