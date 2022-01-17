More than 150 years after its original publication, Bartlett's Familiar Quotations has been completely revised and updated for its nineteenth edition. Bartlett's showcases a sweeping survey of world history through its most memorable words, from ancient Egypt to today.



The new edition incorporates more than 3,000 new quotes and over seven hundred newly added authors include Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Claudia Rankine, Pope Francis, Stan Lee, Jonathan Franzen, Joe Biden, Octavia Butler, Bernie Sanders, Simone Biles, David Bowie, Amy Tan, Patricia Highsmith, Beyoncé, Anthony Fauci, Charles M. Blow, Wes Anderson, Ray Bradbury, Atul Gawande, Colin Kaepernick, Anthony Bourdain, Lucille Clifton, Frida Kahlo, Bill McKibben, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alison Bechdel, Louise Bourgeois, Roberto Bolaño, Greta Thunberg, Fred Rogers, George Carlin, Hilary Mantel, Kevin Young, and Elizabeth Warren.



In the classic Bartlett's tradition, the book offers readers and scholars alike a stunning treasury of those words that have influenced and molded our language and culture.