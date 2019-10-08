Go beyond the ordinary and break out into the extraordinary life God designed for you through a mentality of abundance with help from #1 New York Times bestselling author and Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen!





We all have a vision of our lives and ourselves. What does your picture look like? Do you see yourself rising higher, overcoming obstacles, and living an abundant life? Or do you have a picture of yourself struggling, defeated, addicted, overweight, and never getting good breaks? The pictures you allow in your mind will determine what kind of life you live.





God’s dream for your life is that you would be blessed in such a way that you could be a blessing to others. Dare to have a big vision for an abundant life, and trust God to bring it to pass. Through THE ABUNDANCE MIND-SET, Joel can help you change your defeatist mind-set so that one day soon, instead of just having a dream, you’ll be living the dream. Your vision will become reality.