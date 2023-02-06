Psalms and Proverbs for Everyday Life

Description

Begin the day with a positive mindset with a journey through the Psalms and Proverbs led by #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.



The books of Psalms and Proverbs offer encouragement, wisdom, guidance, and peace. They teach us how to pray, how to lament, how to worship, and ultimately, how to rest in God's character. When we trust in who God is and believe that He always wants the best for us, we are able to find contentment and live into who God has called us to be.



In this 100-day devotional, bestselling author Joel Osteen offers readers daily encouragement from the Psalms and Proverbs that will uplift and inspire on even the most difficult days.