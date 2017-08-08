It’s never too late to start over. Change your life today and build a stronger relationship with God with Scripture and encouraging advice from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.





In this one-of-a-kind guide, Joel Osteen provides practical insight and encouragement to help you stay connected to God so you can receive His strength and be empowered to accomplish all that He has for you. Here are eight keys to living your life in the fullness of God’s blessings and favor:

Be on the Lookout for God’s Goodness

Keep God First Place in Your Life

Release Negative Experiences

Think Yourself to Victory

Protect Your Vision

Use the Power of “I Am”

Be Selective about What You Feed Yourself

Deal with Anything That Prevents Your Best

These insights will help you build new beginnings with God as you trust in His word and promises. In Fresh Start, you’ll learn how to experience God’s goodness and make Him a part of your everyday life.



