Fresh Start
The New You Begins Today
It’s never too late to start over. Change your life today and build a stronger relationship with God with Scripture and encouraging advice from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen.
In this one-of-a-kind guide, Joel Osteen provides practical insight and encouragement to help you stay connected to God so you can receive His strength and be empowered to accomplish all that He has for you. Here are eight keys to living your life in the fullness of God’s blessings and favor:
- Be on the Lookout for God’s Goodness
- Keep God First Place in Your Life
- Release Negative Experiences
- Think Yourself to Victory
- Protect Your Vision
- Use the Power of “I Am”
- Be Selective about What You Feed Yourself
- Deal with Anything That Prevents Your Best
These insights will help you build new beginnings with God as you trust in His word and promises. In Fresh Start, you’ll learn how to experience God’s goodness and make Him a part of your everyday life.
