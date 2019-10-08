



Already, the 2020 primaries are shaping up to be the most extreme in the history of the United States. Socialism is on the rise, and ideas that used to be considered crazy are now mainstream.





In RED NOVEMBER, conservative journalist Joel Pollak will tell the story of how the Democratic party got so extreme, and give a riveting account of life on the campaign trail. There will be stories from the Democratic debates, interviews with candidates, and (perhaps) scuffles between journalists.





Part travelogue, part satire, part memoir, Red November will be a factual, yet humorous, look behind-the-scenes at the candidates, activists, and voters as Democrats choose who will take on the sacred task of removing Donald Trump — “45,” as he is known to his haters — from the White House and ushering in a utopian age of “Medicare for All” and the “Green New Deal.”



