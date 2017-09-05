Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fire in the Lake
The Vietnamese and the Americans in Vietnam
Frances FitzGerald’s landmark history of Vietnam and the Vietnam War, “A compassionate and penetrating account of the collision of two societies that remain untranslatable to one another.” (New York Times Book Review)
This magisterial work, based on Frances FitzGerald’s many years of research and travels, takes us inside the history of Vietnam–the traditional, ancestor-worshiping villages, the conflicts between Communists and anti-Communists, Catholics and Buddhists, generals and monks, the disruption created by French colonialism, and America’s ill-fated intervention–and reveals the country as seen through Vietnamese eyes.
Originally published in 1972, FIRE IN THE LAKE was the first history of Vietnam written by an American, and subsequently won the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize, and the National Book Award. With a clarity and insight unrivaled by any author before it or since, Frances FitzGerald illustrates how America utterly and tragically misinterpreted the realities of Vietnam.
