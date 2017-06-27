Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Sophisticated Sandwich

Exotic, Eclectic, Ethnic Eatables

by

Stylish, unusual, toothsome and pleasurably challenging sandwiches.
Smoked duck with apple-pear chutney on chili bread; grilled flank steak with cucumber and radish on walnut bread with orange butter; pita with curried lamb, feta cheese and spinach; Stilton cheese and pear-walnut chutney with port butter on a baguette are just a few.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking

On Sale: January 22nd 1989

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 132

ISBN-13: 9780201196252

Trade Paperback
