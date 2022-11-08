Free shipping on orders $35+

Have Yourself a Meowy Catmas Advent Calendar
Have Yourself a Meowy Catmas Advent Calendar

by Jamie Shelman

Calendar
Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Jul 18, 2023

1 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523518050

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

Description

​For adults and families who want to celebrate Christmas, this is a wonderfully quirky, illustrated Advent calendar featuring festive cats in all their holiday spirit.

Join all the cool cats this holiday season! A little cute, a little cheeky, and packed with personality—just like the cats we know and love—this Advent calendar celebrates the countdown to Christmas in pure feline style. Illustrated by artist Jamie Shelman, it features 24 adorable pop-out cat ornaments and, underneath each, punny captions to make sure you don't lose sight of the fun of it all. Deck the halls with balls of yarn. The snuggle is real. Paw humbug. Pure catnip.

