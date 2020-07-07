If it’s too good to be true, then it most likely is–especially in these three adrenaline-filled stories that make one explosive book!





The Palm Beach Murders (previously published as Let’s Play Make-Believe): Both survivors of the divorce wars, Christy and Martin don’t believe in love at first sight and certainly not on a first date. But from the instant they lock eyes, life becomes a sexy, romantic dream come true. That is, until they start playing a strangely intense game of make-believe — a game that’s about to go too far. (with James O. Born)





Stingrays: When a teenager goes missing on a Caribbean beach, the local police are baffled. It’s up to the Stingrays, a world class team that solves the unsolvable, to unearth the truth: a truth that no one will believe. (with Duane Swierczynski)





Nooners: Everyone who knows Tim says he’s a good guy. But the popular advertising exec has a problem: a lot of the people who know him are getting murdered. And by the time he figures out why, Tim won’t feel so good anymore. (with Tim Arnold)