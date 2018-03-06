Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Injustice
When four teens are accused of crimes they didn’t commit, they team up to investigate everyone at school who could have set them up.
Theo Foster’s Twitter account used to be anonymous — until someone posted a revealing photo that got him expelled. No final grade. No future. No fair.
Theo’s resigned to a life of misery working at the local mini-mart when a miracle happens: Sasha Ellis speaks to him. Sasha Ellis knows his name. She was also expelled for a crime she didn’t commit, and now he has the perfect way to get her attention: find out who set them up.
To uncover the truth, Theo has to get close to the suspects: the hacker, the quarterback, the mean girl, the vice principal, and his own best friend. What secrets are they hiding? And how can Theo catch their confessions on camera?
"A Breakfast Club-like novel for a new generation, filled with mysteries and twists right up until the very end...fans of Pretty Little Liars will be hooked in this drama."
—Booklist
"Fast-paced and suspenseful...full of humor, romance, loss, and enlightenment. Patterson and Raymond don't disappoint."—School Library Journal
"A contemporary novel with a little something for everyone... Reminiscent of The Breakfast Club, the story challenges stereotyped perspectives of teens, while providing clues to the characters' motives and secret conflicts."—Publisher's Weekly
"A quick, entertaining coming-of-age story that challenges teen stereotypes while providing a mystery."—VOYA Magazine