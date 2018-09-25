The new stand-alone thriller from the World's Bestselling Author
Police detective by day, celebrity food truck chef by night, now Caleb Rooney has a new title: Most Wanted.
In the Carnival days leading up Mardi Gras, Detective Caleb Rooney comes under investigation for a murder he is accused of committing in the line of duty--as a Major Crimes detective for the New Orleans Police Department. Has his sideline at the Killer Chef food truck given him a taste for murder? While fighting the charges against him, Rooney makes a pair of unthinkable discoveries. His beloved city is under threat of attack. And these would-be terrorists may be local.