They can catch a killer—if they don’t kill each other first. Veena Lion and Cooper Lamb are rival PIs working the same intense headline-making case.



Philadelphia is in a state of shock over the fate of two hometown heroes: Eagles starting quarterback Archie Hughes, and his even more famous wife, Grammy-winning singer Francine Hughes.



One spouse is murdered. The other is suspect #1.



Even before the case hits the courtroom, it’s the hottest ticket in town.



For the defense: Cooper Lamb, private investigator to the stars.



For the prosecution: Veena Lion, a sleuth so bright she’s got to wear shades.



Between them, they know every secret in Philadelphia. Together, they prove how two wrongs can make a right. They are Lion & Lamb.