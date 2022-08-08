Orders over $45 ship FREE
Jacky Ha-Ha Gets the Last Laugh
Description
#1 New York Times bestseller Jacky Ha-Ha is ready to step back into the spotlight!
Jacky Hart finally knows the thrill of having people laugh with her (not at her). She tries to put her comedy and theater skills to use in her summer job—but the boardwalk crowds aren’t exactly adoring. So Jacky jumps at the opportunity of a lifetime: an all-expense paid trip to theater camp!
When Jacky gets to Camp Footlights, she realizes she’s way out of her depth. The highly trained campers all seem to know everything about performing, and exactly how to command the spotlight. All Jacky wants is to prove she fits in, but the more she tries, the more she stands out—and not in a good way. With help from her new friends, can Jacky Ha-Ha earn her place in the spotlight…or will she flop?
Packed with illustrations, jokes, and hijinks, the latest book in the #1 bestselling Jacky Ha-Ha series delivers a hilarious and heartwarming dose of summer fun, perfect for reading all year round.
Praise
Praise for Jacky Ha-Ha:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
A Parents' Choice Award Winner!
A National Parenting Products Award Winner!
"Jacky is the best yet. Fun, smart, emotionally engaging, Jacky is a character that young readers will love spending time with." --- Kirkus Reviews
"Readers will find Jacky entertaining....[T]he art is playful and fun....[T]his title is sure to have high circulation among fans of Patterson's previous works." --- School Library Journal
"The story is stuffed with page-turning pranks...and the swoopy b&w cartoons from Kerascoët...only add to Jacky's untamed energy....[T]he novel is sure to amuse and encourage readers who don't have it all figured out just yet." --- Publisher's Weekly
"Smart, funny, and immensely likable, Jacky is a colorful narrator and an increasingly interesting character, and her struggles will strike a chord with many readers." --- Booklist
"James Patterson has figured out the formula for writing entertaining books for tween readers. Jacky is a wildly engaging character. [The story is] great fun." --- Parents' Choice
"Jacky is a genuinely likable and funny protagonist... Kerascoët's black and white illustrations are full of verve and energy, as cartoonish Jacky careens her way through life." --- BCCB