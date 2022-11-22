Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation

The Frenzied Launch of the Cellular Revolution

by James B. Murray

by Lisa Dickey

On Sale

Feb 14, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541604162

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / General

Description

The wireless industry was built by a motley band of characters who, from the beginning, have fought unrelentingly against one another for a cut of the business. It’s a surprising history full of winners, losers, and lucky first-time entrepreneurs who made millions. Wireless Nation chronicles the unique genesis of the wireless industry in America and the protagonists who brought it to life. In the mix is the inimitable Seattle entrepreneur Craig McCaw; John Kluge of Metromedia, whose deft trading in cellular properties made him the richest man in America; and also Norma Rea, the unassuming Detroit secretary whose bizarre wireless bid was tainted by scandal and a battle with a powerful newspaper chain. Murray tells the story as only an insider can, detailing the incredible circumstances that shaped and defined the coming century’s most promising business. It is a must-read for anyone interested in new technology and the American business landscape.

