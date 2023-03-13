Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Forgetting August
Description
She can forgive, but can she forget?
Some days, Everly still thinks she sees him. In the food court at the mall, or in a car speeding past as the light changes. It only lasts a second, but when it happens, she slips back to a time when she was ruled-and nearly ruined-by August Kincaid. And it doesn’t matter that she’s moved on, that she’s about to marry another man. In those moments the only thing she can do to regain control is take a deep breath and remind herself that August can’t hurt her-because he’s in a coma. Except that he’s not anymore.
August is awake. With no memories, he sets out to solve the mystery of his lost life. He unearths a photograph of a beautiful redhead named Everly and knows instinctively that she’s the key. But when he finds her, the August she describes is more monster than man.
Tortured by the thought of having hurt her, August wants only to become the man Everly deserves. As the new August emerges, Everly glimpses the person she first fell in love with. But can she trust that this August is real? When the final secret of their shared past is revealed, one of them will make a choice that changes their future forever . . .
What's Inside
Praise
"J.L. Berg is the go to author for gut wrenching romance. To read a J.L. Berg book is to feel to the deepest parts of your soul."—Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Angst, drama, twists, and turns--Forgetting August has it all. It proves that true love is unforgettable."—Melissa Collins, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author
"...I think I've fallen in love! The story is so well written, you feel like you're there with the characters and experience their feelings. I can't wait to read more from this amazing author!"—Devlishly Delicious Book Reviews on Within These Walls
"I can't even begin to describe how this story made me feel, but you will feel. Every emotion. Happiness, joy, sadness, heartbreak, loss, love, but most of all you will feel how precious life is and that when you find love, you grab on with everything you have, fight for it, and don't let go. Take this amazing journey with Logan and Clare. It's an absolute must read and one you definitely don't want to miss.
P.S. have tissue handy, you will need it. Give this a try!! 4.5 Beautifully written stars "—Book Crush on When You're Ready
P.S. have tissue handy, you will need it. Give this a try!! 4.5 Beautifully written stars "—Book Crush on When You're Ready