The Survivor
The Survivor

by Iris Johansen

Audiobook CD Unabridged
Audiobook CD Unabridged
On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

ISBN-13

9781668629505

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

 #1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen is back with a tense new thriller featuring her most beloved character, Eve Duncan.

Eve Duncan teams up with Riley Smith (A Face to Die For) to go deep in the jungles of Laos to save a rare animal species.

What's Inside

Praise

"Just by seeing the Iris Johansen name . . . you know [it] will be an explosive, unforgettable story."—Suspense Magazine
"Johansen keeps readers on the edge of their seats."—Booklist
"A master storyteller, Iris Johansen brings characters to life like no other."—Robert Dugoni, New York Times bestselling author
"There's no one like Iris Johansen!"—Tess Gerritsen, New York Times bestselling author
"Dive into the explosive world of Iris Johansen, where villains get exactly what they deserve and the good guys--eventually--win the day. That's a world I want to live in!"—Tami Hoag, #1 New York Times bestselling author
