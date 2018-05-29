Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crime and Mystery: The 100 Best Books
H.R.F Keating, author of The Perfect Murder and mystery reviewer for the Times of London, offers a concise commentary on the finest mystery books ever written. From Poe’s tales of mystery and imagination to P. D. James’s A Taste for Death, Keating delivers a highly-readable evaluation of 100 authors and their masterpieces. This collection is a must for all devoted mystery readers.Read More
“Something to offer almost everyone. If you are only just embarking on a life of crime fiction . . . a reliable guide.”–New York Times
“Remarkably balanced and highly entertaining.”–Library Journal
“Keating, himself a mystery writer of note, has compiled a truly standout survey . . .This is a gold mine of lively writing, sensible insights and easy-going erudition.”–Philadelphia Inquirer
“Ideal browsing fare.”–Booklist
Trade Paperback
