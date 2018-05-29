Crime and Mystery: The 100 Best Books

H.R.F Keating, author of The Perfect Murder and mystery reviewer for the Times of London, offers a concise commentary on the finest mystery books ever written. From Poe’s tales of mystery and imagination to P. D. James’s A Taste for Death, Keating delivers a highly-readable evaluation of 100 authors and their masterpieces. This collection is a must for all devoted mystery readers.



“Something to offer almost everyone. If you are only just embarking on a life of crime fiction . . . a reliable guide.”–New York Times



“Remarkably balanced and highly entertaining.”–Library Journal



“Keating, himself a mystery writer of note, has compiled a truly standout survey . . .This is a gold mine of lively writing, sensible insights and easy-going erudition.”–Philadelphia Inquirer



“Ideal browsing fare.”–Booklist