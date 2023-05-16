The Soul of a Doctor

WHEN THEY ASK ME, AS OF LATE THEY FREQUENTLY DO, HOW I HAVE FOR SO MANY YEARS CONTINUED AN EQUAL INTEREST IN MEDICINE AND THE POEM, I REPLY THAT THEY AMOUNT FOR ME TO NEARLY THE SAME THING.

William Carlos Williams

Contents

FOREWORD

PREFACE

INTRODUCTION

I. C OMMUNICATION

More Like Oprah, Alaka Ray

Learning to Interview, Joe Wright

The Difficult Patient, Anh Bui

No Solution, Keith Walter Michael

An Emotional War on the Wards, David Y. Hwang

Giving Bad News, Amanda A. Muñoz

Straight Answers, Aari Wassner

Of Doors and Locks, Matt Lewis

Reclaiming the Lost Art of Listening, Mike Westerhaus

II. E MPATHY

Inshallah, Yetsa Kehinde Tuakli-Wosornu

The Twelve-Hour Child, Wai-Kit Lo

On Saying Sorry, Alejandra Casillas

Coney Island, Yana Pikman

The Naked Truth, Joseph Corkery

Losing Your Mind, Esther Huang

Breathing the Movie, Joe Wright

Donor, Kimberly Layne Collins

Living with Mrs. Longwood, Rajesh G. Shah

III. E ASING S UFFERING AND L OSS

Not Since 1918, Kedar Mate

The Tortoise and the Air, Vesna Ivančić

“Looking at the World from Far Away,” Amy Antman

Early-Morning ED Blues, Kim-Son Nguyen

Zebras, Hao Zhu

The Last Prayer, Joan S. Hu

Limitations, Greg Feldman

Autopsy, Christine Hsu Rohde

It Was Sunday, Tracy Balboni

Transitions, Kristin L. Leight

Imagine How You’d Feel, Andrea Dalve-Endres

Squeeze Hard, Brook Hill

Code, Joan S. Hu

The Heart of Medicine, Annemarie Stroustrup Smitn

IV. F INDING A B ETTER W AY

Black Bags, Kurt Smith

A Murmur in the ICU, Joe Wright

Rewiring, Mohummad Minhaj Siddiqui

Taking My Place in Medicine, Antonia Jocelyn Henry

Identity, Alex Lam

The Outsider, Charles Wykoff

Raincoat, Anonymous

Physicians or Escape Artists? Sachin H. Jain

The Healing Circle, Chelsea Flanagan Elander Bodnar

Strong Work, Walter Anthony Bethune

I Would Do It All Again, Gloria Chiang

Growing Up, Vesna Ivančić

EPILOGUE

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Preface

I HAVE BEEN TEACHING STUDENTS in the Harvard Medical School Patient-Doctor course for nearly a decade. It has turned out to be very different from the classes I was used to teaching and ultimately a life-changing experience. I routinely stand in front of large groups of medical students and give lectures on the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. But in the Patient-Doctor course, there were just ten students in each class, and the teachers sat around a table with the students, rather than standing behind a podium. There was a syllabus, of course, but many times we left the assigned readings behind to talk about students’ experiences on the wards. In the beginning, I wasn’t the best teacher. It was only as I talked less and listened more that I began to appreciate how much the students could teach me. As a result, I’ve became not just a better teacher, but a better doctor and person.

In teaching hospitals, medical students learn as much from their patients as they do from their professors. The students learn by spending time with their patients, writing down the patient history carefully, documenting all the details of a case, and performing a full physical exam. Because they are not yet doctors, the form unique relationships with their patients, helping them to understand their illnesses and treatments and bringing their concerns and issues to the attention of the residents and doctors. Being close to the patient and new to the hospital world, the medical student can serve as a valuable liaison between the two. While the doctor might be limited to a fifteen-minute visit, the student is often the only one to sit with patients, getting to know them and their families as people, which may be the most valuable tool for working through difficult decision-making scenarios. The student is also often the only one on the patient care team with the time to read every page in all the old charts and may find an important fact that has been overlooked. I’ve learned to listen carefully to my students for everything they see and hear.

In addition to talking about their experiences on the wards, students in the Patient-Doctor course are asked to write about those experiences as well. This selection of essays is the product of those reflections. While some of the students will undoubtedly follow in the footsteps of successful physician-authors, most are simply writing from the heart about their profound life experiences in their new word of medicine. I am very proud of the and moved by our students’ honest writing—all of which provides unique insight into how young men and women grow into their chosen profession as physicians.

Yet as many of these essays demonstrate, the medical students’ largest challenge is not I mastering clinical or scientific principles but rather in learning how to become empathic physicians. There’s an important difference between sympathy and empathy. While sympathy implies pity, empathy denotes understanding. Learning to meet patients where they are and “walk with them” requires nonjudgmental respect and appreciation for what the patient is going through. The kindness and compassion displayed by a truly empathic physician embody the bedside manner that patients value most. Maintaining empathy while upholding professional boundaries and delivering care is a delicate balance for students to learn to negotiate.

Empathy is a difficult quality to teach by any means other than example, both positive and negative. Students need to observe experienced physicians as they sit at the bedside, hold the patient’s hand, explain things carefully, examine the patient gently and respectfully, answer questions thoughtfully, comfort the family, help a patient find a comfortable position in bed, ensure adequate pain medications have been ordered, and finally help with plans for going home

But experienced physicians can also learn from students. Unfortunately, as some of the essays here demonstrate, things don’t always go as planned, and medical students will undoubtedly also see what happens when providers don’t pay full attention: clues are missed, patients aren’t always handled sensitively, bad news is delivered inappropriately. Seeing ourselves through the students’ eyes shows us how much further we need to go.

I’d learned in my training that surgeons are expected to be the “captain of the ship” in the operating room and must be decisive and purposeful, which can make them seem brusque. The role of a surgeon is now evolving into “team leader” rather than “captain,” but having a thick skin is still necessary for survival in a tough surgical residency and fellowship. These characteristics don’t always endear them to medical students. As a small illustration of how students view surgeons, while editing this book of essays, I suggested that one of the student authors change his description of feedback he received after a woman from “a surgical comment” to “a brief comment.” He wrote back that he really liked the word surgical because “this is the way surgeons really speak: terse, pointed, surgical statements.” He had a good point. And as a young surgical attending, I began to realize that the sort of efficient and technically proficient surgical persona required in a chief surgical resident was not entirely healthy and could in fact interfere with my growth as a person and an effective practitioner and teacher.

As a woman and a dedicated breast surgeon, I know that empathy and compassion are as important to my daily work as technical skill, clinical knowledge, and efficiency. The students’ observations have helped me see the medical world anew, keep in closer touch with our patients’ points of view, and revisit the reasons I went to medical school in the first place. I am very thankful for the opportunity.

S USAN P ORIES , MD, FACS

I.

Communication

Speak clearly, if you speak at all;

Carve every word before you let it fall.

OLIVER WENDELL HOLMES SR.

More Like Oprah

Alaka Ray

I HAVE COME TO SEE that in the practice of medicine the goal is not necessarily to cure people. Mostly it seems to be about doing as much as a patient will let us do. Usually that means doing a lot. Some patients want the sophisticated imaging of an abdominal CT scan, all the blood tests, and a bone scan thrown in for good measure. They dutifully take their medications and succumb to dozens of probing examinations.

Recently, however, Ms. A. from Trinidad, a retired seamstress, stayed in the hospital for six days; and when she left, it wasn’t because she was any better than when she came in. She had what we called “vague complaints.” She was a tiny woman who had lost thirty pounds in the last year and sometimes spit up blood. She had a pain in her neck, but if asked to characterize it, locate it, or place it neatly on our handy ten-point scale, she adamantly refused, saying, “How can you know it when you don’t feel it? I don’t know your pain; you cannot know mine.”

We all nodded.

And so the tests began. But after an abdominal CT, a lot of blood work, a test for tuberculosis, and an HIV test for AIDS, she stopped. She just wouldn’t. It was impossible to ask her to drink nasty prep for a colonoscopy, and she refused IV access for other tests. The time had come for drastic measures. We actually started talking to her. The house staff began tentatively suggesting to me after rounds, “Hey, do you think you could go see if Ms. A. will agree to this?”

But talking to her didn’t make anything easier. Her view of us was not flattering, and her insistence that if she had money she would have gone to Canada for treatment left us feeling a little discomfited. It seemed unfair that we had to not only come up with an exquisitely detailed plan for her every morning but also sit and convince her of its merits—only to have her turn us down.

As my talks with her became more involved, I began to worry more and more. One afternoon in particular, I discovered that she apparently knew what illness she had. It was a cancer that had been featured on Oprah. Ms. A. had actually written to Oprah for more information and a spot on the show.

“Of course, they already had someone with this disease on the show, so I guess that’s why I can’t go,” she explained.

This revelation did nothing to reassure the house staff. And when we found that the hospital chaplain had written in the chart, “Patient feels that she must go to California and find Oprah,” we decided to call psychiatry, although not without wondering if we should tell the patient that Oprah lives in Chicago.

Ms. A. vehemently refused to see a psychiatrist or take any antidepressant medication, although our depression screening was positive for every symptom except guilt. Her beliefs about her body were unshakable. She didn’t like what antidepressants did to her, and she didn’t think we had gained the trust of her body enough to unravel its secrets.

In some ways, it was refreshing—and alarming—to realize how much most of us surrender to doctors and how vague our relationship with our bodies tends to be. Ms. A.’s ownership over her body was absolute, and when she decided to use pennies taped to her belly for pain, her lack of confidence in our science was irrefutable. As her medication chart became a long row of “Patient refused,” and every test we wanted was denied, we had no choice but to discharge her, pleading with her to at least eat more and consider talking to her primary care physician.

She left, declaring to me that she would never come back to a hospital.

As my intern typed out the discharge summary, he said, “So what did we actually do for her?” The list wasn’t impressive, and we had prescribed no medications. It occurred to me how deeply we depend on the patient’s trust and regard and how dependent we are on compliance. Unlike school truancy laws, there is no law saying that you must submit to medical treatment. Our intentions are not actions until a patient enters into a partnership with us. At the end of the day, if we don’t take the time to cross cultural, religious, and psychological barriers, we will never know how many of our patients are leaving the hospital discouraged and alienated, wishing that we were a little more like Oprah.

Learning to Interview

Joe Wright

M Y MEDICAL SCHOOL assigns students to interview patients almost as soon as we start, well before we know the slightest thing about the diseases the patients may have. The point is not to make the diagnosis, but to learn how to get the story with an open mind, how to connect with people about things that matter, to listen to the patient.

There were a lot of things I worried about when I contemplated medical school’s challenges, but interviewing patients was one thing I thought would come easily. In my work life before medical school, I’d interviewed strangers ranging from inmates of a youth prison system to emergency-room patients. I asked people about crimes they’d committed, wrongs they regretted, the diseases they feared, and the people they loved. I’d gone up to men on street corners and asked them about the details of their sex lives, and heard all about it right there on the street. Even if I couldn’t keep my G-protein-coupled receptors straight, I liked to believe that I was, at the very least, Mr. Empathy.

And I wasn’t bad at medical interviewing, or at least not right away. I wasn’t good at it either, but that was OK. I was just having a hard time making sense of my patients’ stories. Medical interviewing is a kind of detective work, except that instead of investigating deaths and injuries, you’re trying to prevent them. There’s generally only one person who can really tell you the whole history of a medical problem, and that’s the person with the problem. A doctor has to connect the story a patient tells to the science of how the story came about and make all that into a new story. To say something as simple as “This is why you’ve got that pain,” a doctor needs to know when the pain came, how it felt, and what else was happening at the same time.

But patients told stories that rocketed back and forth in time without warning. They told me symptoms out of order. They might tell me about two things as if they were connected, and then I’d find out they weren’t, or I’d think there was no connection and then there would be. Did the patient’s argument with his wife precipitate the episode of dizziness, or were these just the big events of the day, with no connection to each other except for general noteworthiness? Such questions remained surprisingly difficult to sort out.

Patients would often drop hints of other vast territories of their lives—“Of course, that was back when I was in the war”—that I’d then forget to follow up because I was so busy trying to make sense of the details they’d already told me. But I wanted the whole story, so I started writing more details down. I started learning how to put together the patient’s story in a logical order in my head, even as I heard it in a totally different order. And I started redirecting patients who were wandering too far afield.

“Mr. S——,” I might say if a man started moving from a story of chest pain to a problem at work, “I want to make sure that I ask you a few more questions about that chest pain.”

A couple of months into this training, we videotaped ourselves interviewing the patients. The man on the videotape was me, but he was not Mr. Empathy. I watched myself writing notes furiously, only rarely glancing up at the patient. I looked up to ask short, almost curt questions, then went back to the notebook as the patient answered. I was a note-taking machine.

The worst thing: I loved this patient. Even weeks later, her complicated medical history stayed with me, as did her resilience and passion for life, and the warmth with which she talked about her family and friends. But on the videotape I looked like a sloppy-haired version of the physician I hoped not to become. I exuded a brusque sort of competence, but not kindness. It seemed to me that in only a couple of months I had gone from Mr. Empathy to Dr. Jerk.

Watching myself making notes, I thought of all the private facts of my life that I would never tell a doctor like the one I saw on the screen. If I was going to get the patients’ stories and help them make sense of them and try to help give the stories happy endings, I would have to start looking up from my notebook.

The Difficult Patient

Anh Bui

S HE WAS FIFTEEN, OBESE, and full of attitude. Jessica was also my very first patient on my very first rotation of my very first clinical year of medical school. In many ways, Jessica was a normal teenager: she constantly watched TV; body piercings protruded from her eyebrows and her tongue; and fried foods seemed to be the only items on the menu that attracted her attention. In other ways, she was not so typical: she not only had severe asthma that would force her to repeat the ninth grade, but was also plagued by depression and suicidal thoughts. To top it all off, she was now here in the hospital because of a deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. All at the age of fifteen.

No one on the medical team liked her. On the charts, the doctors had written, “Hard to deal with,” “She’ll never do what you say,” and “Not an easy one.” Her pulmonologist did not want to schedule her for a follow-up appointment, preferring to pass her off to a colleague. Others nodded sympathetically when you mentioned her name. I will admit she was difficult: She had a pain threshold below ground level and took every opportunity to complain. She would not make eye contact when you asked her questions. She did not follow instructions. Watching doctors and others interact with her, I had a sense that she had no respect for them; then again, they did not seem to have respect for her.

Here was a person who obviously hated the medical establishment but ironically was completely dependent on it. Not only did she have long-term asthma problems, but the most recent evaluation had revealed that she also had the factor V Leiden mutation, causing her to be hypercoagulable, or to form clots throughout the body. Jessica had clots in her leg and lungs. She would now be wedded to Coumadin, a blood-thinning agent, for the rest of her life, along with all of the checkups and maintenance that such a medication involves. And did I mention that Jessica hated needles? She needed Ativan, a tranquilizer, just to calm her down enough for an intravenous line. She would need blood draws at least weekly to properly regulate her medication.

More and more, the hospital is designed to get people out quickly. Give the patient intravenous antibiotics. Take out the appendix. Stabilize the patient and send him home. Hospitals would be ecstatic if all health problems were short-term problems, ones that could be resolved by the time the patient was discharged. What had seemed to be short-term problems—sudden-onset pain in her legs and pain when breathing—were in reality long-term problems. Jessica would need to start that long-term care immediately, and what I had to do now was administer long-term care in a short-term-care setting. Jessica had a laundry list of issues that needed to be dealt with: her illness, her medications, how to take her medications, how to monitor herself on the medications, and what symptoms to watch for if any problems should develop on the anticoagulant therapy. But that was not the end of it. Jessica still had to deal with her asthma by avoiding triggers and consistently using her medications. Her obesity was also a major medical issue for her, and weight loss would be something that she would struggle with every day—perhaps to no avail.

Did Jessica realize all of the issues surrounding her? Would she comply with medical advice, not just in the hospital, but for the rest of her life? Many of her problems came down to behavior modification, and behavior modification could not be accomplished in one week. But that would be about the most time Jessica would spend with us. To be sure, there are hospital services that address some of these issues: social work, physical therapy, and nutrition. But can a one-hour visit daily for seven days actually change behavior?

Unlikely.

Maybe therein lies the problem. My own doubts about the effectiveness of our actions in the long term made me just like everyone else who did not want to deal with Jessica. Without some hope that interventions will work, situations become, by definition, hopeless.

Still, there were definite reasons for hope in this situation.