Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Other Side of Sadness

The Other Side of Sadness

What the New Science of Bereavement Tells Us About Life After Loss

by

In this thoroughly revised and updated classic, a renowned psychologist shows that mourning is far from predictable, and all of us share a surprising ability to be resilient

The conventional view of grieving–encapsulated by the famous five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance–is defined by a mourning process that we can only hope to accept and endure.

In The Other Side of Sadness, psychologist and emotions expert George Bonanno argues otherwise. Our inborn emotions–anger and denial, but also relief and joy–help us deal effectively with loss. To expect or require only grief-stricken behavior from the bereaved does them harm. In fact, grieving goes beyond mere sadness, and it can actually deepen interpersonal connections and even lead to a new sense of meaning in life.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Death, Grief, Bereavement

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781541699427

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews