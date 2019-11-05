Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Act of Living

What the Great Psychologists Can Teach Us About Finding Fulfillment

What the leading theories of mind can teach us about the search for meaning

For most of us, the major questions of life continue to perplex: Who am I? Why am I here? How should I live? In the late nineteenth century, a class of thinkers emerged who made solving these problems central to their work. They understood that human questions demand human answers and that without understanding what it means to be human, there are no answers.

Through the biographies and theories of luminaries ranging from Sigmund Freud to Erich Fromm, Frank Tallis shows us how to think about companionship and parenting, identity and aging, and much more. Accessible yet erudite, The Act of Living is essential reading for anyone seeking answers to life’s biggest questions.

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Movements / Psychoanalysis

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781541673038

What's Inside

