I’ll Have What She’s Having, by Erin Carlson, offers a backstage look at the making of Nora Ephron’s revered trilogy When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at five iconic Nora Ephron movie moments to rewatch in preparation for the release of the book on August 29th!
5 Nora Ephron Movie Scenes to Rewatch
Praise
"[Erin Carlson] offers a breezy,
detailed rehearsal of three successful romantic comedies from the 1980s and
'90s.... A large bag of
buttery popcorn that goes down oh so pleasantly."—Kirkus Reviews
"Deeply
reported and deeply felt, Carlson's account of Nora Ephron's unlikely rise to
romantic comedy queen deftly exposes the messy, human reality lurking beneath
those sparkling paeans to true love. Magically nostalgic, cynical, and smart
all at once."—Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of Seinfeldia and Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted
"In her love letter to the rom-coms of Nora Ephron, Erin Carlson brings
us on a nostalgic, insightful, and joyous ride through the legendary
writer/director's most iconic works. Full of the whimsy, heartbreak, attention
to detail, and romantic optimism that defined Ephron's films, I'll Have What She's Having is a
must-read for anyone who is a fan of the filmmaker's genre-defining
classics."—Danny Strong, co-creator and executive producer of Empire
"Erin
Carlson would make Nora Ephron proud with this deeply reported valentine to her
work. Written with warmth, humor, and surprises, Carlson provides plenty of
dishy insider scoop on the making of the renowned writer's beloved films. This
book is the perfect companion to your favorite movie. A delicious read that
will have you laughing out loud."—Jo Piazza, New York Times bestselling co-author of The Knockoff
"When the subject is
Nora Ephron, culinary metaphors prove irresistible: Erin Carlson has cooked up
a dish full of delicious insight into an icon who was both warm and snobbish,
full of juicy tidbits about a feminist who preferred to hang out with the
guys, a trenchant trailblazer with an old-fashioned belief in love. I'll Have What She's Having offers a
satisfying portrait of a lady who wasn't always 'nice' but who nevertheless
created timeless moments to fill our hearts and give us hope—Faith Salie, author of Approval Junkie and contributor to CBS Sunday Morning
"Erin Carlson has
served up a lively, inside look at the making of Nora Ephron's three famous
rom-coms and how she broke into the male-dominated directing club. Anyone who
loves Nora and her films will relish this book."—Lynn Povich, author of The Good Girls Revolt
"Read this book in
an adorable bookshop and, who knows, maybe you'll meet-cute with a handsome
stranger reading the same book. Of course, if he's reading a
book about Nora Ephron rom-coms, he may be gay. Ugh, that is sooo your
luck, Carol! Also, it's raining now and you're wearing suede."—Meredith Scardino, writer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Colbert Report, this book blurb
"Perky and approachable . . . those who miss funny romantic
comedies will enjoy this detailed behind-the-scenes look at three of the best."—Library Journal
"Carlson's first book pays affectionate and clear-eyed
tribute to the three most popular movies associated with screenwriter and
director Nora Ephron. Going behind the scenes to explore the making of When
Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You've Got Mail, she dispenses insider
information that fans of the movies will find hard to resist ... her breezy, frisky
tone makes reading the book like sharing a gossipy lunch with an old friend.
Although she keeps the focus on the three films, she also allows herself to go
off on fascinating tangents about the lives and other movies of the director
and her stars. As sweet and bubbly a treat as the movies it covers, this book
does what it does impeccably, and readers will love it."—Booklist
"I'll Have What She's Having: How Nora
Ephron's Three Iconic Films Saved the Romantic Comedy delivers a delight of
buzzy Hollywood backstories unearthed by veteran entertainment journalist Erin
Carlson. The book also serves as a tribute . . . Hanks, Ryan, Rob Reiner and a
host of others provided fresh interviews about Ephron, with great results."—New York Daily News
"Fast-paced,
humorous, yet impressively researched, Carlson's voice feels cut from the same
cloth as Ephron's . . . Seamlessly woven into the narrative are bits of
behind-the-scenes gossip that will surprise even the most die-hard fans. . . .
The book's wide net of sources, along with Ephronisms and movie dialogue,
proves to be a wonderful recipe, giving readers a sense of what it was like
working on an Ephron project at every level."—Washington Post
"The rom-com is
having a moment. But the case Erin Carlson makes in I'll Have What She's
Having is solid: Nora Ephron reinvented and saved the genre with When
Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail. .
. . ultimately, the book serves to show how the movies were made and the effect
they had."—Los Angeles Times
"This smart and witty book is as much about the life and times of the
brilliant Nora Ephron as it is her three great late-20th-century rom-coms: When
Harry Met Sally (1989), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You've
Got Mail (1998), with Meg Ryan standing in for Everywoman in all three.
This is an excellent piece of Hollywood scholarship, thoughtful and
entertaining. Make no mistake: It's not a love letter to Nora. Just like
Ephron, writer Erin Carlson wields a sharp pen."—Toronto Star
"An enjoyable ride through
the years Ephron spent behind the camera. . . . What Carlson effectively
creates is a persuasive time capsule of a filmmaker who believed a
connection of the heart was born of a soulful, searing, satisfying
tête-à-tête between two equals."—USA Today
"Reading author Erin Carlson's book I'll Have
What She's Having is as satisfying as finding out what goes into a favorite
dessert--and then having another slice."—Associated Press
"She shows Ephron's evolution as a filmmaker and gets down to the details of how the rom-com sausage is made. . . . The book's wide net of sources, along with Ephronisms and movie dialogue, proves to be a wonderful recipe, giving readers a sense of what it was like working on an Ephron project at every level. Seamlessly woven into the narrative are bits of behind-the-scenes gossip that will surprise even the most die-hard fans. . . . Fast-paced, humorous, yet impressively researched, Carlson's voice feels cut from the same cloth as Ephron's."—San Antonio Express News
"Erin Carlson depicts
the stubborn ferocity that equipped Nora Ephron to crack Hollywood in I'll Have What She's Having."—Toronto Star
"Ms. Carlson tells a full,
gossipy "behind the scenes" tale of Ephron's stylish and witty world of film."—The Wall Street Journal
"When Harry
Met Sally and other Nora Ephron films finally get the star treatment they
deserve in I'll Have What She's Having. Erin
Carlson interviews dozens of people involved in the filmmaking for an intimate,
insightful look at some great romantic comedies."—Campus Circle
I'll Have What She's Having
How Nora Ephron's Three Iconic Films Saved the Romantic Comedy
A backstage look at the making of Nora Ephron’s revered trilogy–When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle–which brought romantic comedies back to the fore, and an intimate portrait of the beloved writer/director who inspired a generation of Hollywood women, from Mindy Kaling to Lena Dunham.
In I’ll Have What She’s Having entertainment journalist Erin Carlson tells the story of the real Nora Ephron and how she reinvented the romcom through her trio of instant classics. With a cast of famous faces including Rob Reiner, Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, and Billy Crystal, Carlson takes readers on a rollicking, revelatory trip to Ephron’s New York City, where reality took a backseat to romance and Ephron–who always knew what she wanted and how she wanted it–ruled the set with an attention to detail that made her actors feel safe but sometimes exasperated crew members.
Along the way, Carlson examines how Ephron explored in the cinema answers to the questions that plagued her own romantic life and how she regained faith in love after one broken engagement and two failed marriages. Carlson also explores countless other questions Ephron’s fans have wondered about: What sparked Reiner to snap out of his bachelor blues during the making of When Harry Met Sally? Why was Ryan, a gifted comedian trapped in the body of a fairytale princess, not the first choice for the role? After she and Hanks each separatel balked at playing Mail’s Kathleen Kelly and Sleepless‘ Sam Baldwin, what changed their minds? And perhaps most importantly: What was Dave Chappelle doing … in a turtleneck? An intimate portrait of a one of America’s most iconic filmmakers and a look behind the scenes of her crowning achievements, I’ll Have What She’s Having is a vivid account of the days and nights when Ephron, along with assorted cynical collaborators, learned to show her heart on the screen.