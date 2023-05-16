Connect the Shapes

CROCHET MOTIFS

To Ann with love

The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by

publishing practical information that encourages

personal independence in harmony with the environment.

Edited by Gwen Steege and Pam Thompson

Art direction and book design by Carolyn Eckert

Text production by Jennifer Jepson Smith

Cover photography by © John Polak Photography,

except for author’s photograph by Charles Eckman

Interior photography by © John Polak Photography,

except for pages 19 top right, 222, 226, 230, 231,

234, 238 top, 242, 245, 246, 251, 257, and 259 by

© Chattman Photography, pages 25 bottom,

27 middle, 97 bottom, 101 left, 211 left, 228, and 263

row 4, center by Mars Vilaubi, page 27 bottom by

© Myra Wood and page 27 top courtesy of the author.

Charts by Karen Manthey

Indexed by Christine R. Lindemer,

Boston Road Communications

Tech edited by Karen Manthey

© 2012 by Edie Eckman

All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced without written permission from the publisher, except by a reviewer who may quote brief passages or reproduce illustrations in a review with appropriate credits; nor may any part of this book be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means — electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or other — without written permission from the publisher.

The information in this book is true and complete to the best of our knowledge. All recommendations are made without guarantee on the part of the author or Storey Publishing. The author and publisher disclaim any liability in connection with the use of this information.

Storey books are available for special premium and promotional uses and for customized editions. For further information, please call 1-800-793-9396.

Storey Publishing

210 MASS MoCA Way

North Adams, MA 01247

www.storey.com

Printed in China by Toppan Leefung Printing Limited

10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1

Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data

Eckman, Edie.

Connect the shapes crochet motifs / by Edie Eckman.

pages cm

Includes index.

ISBN 978-1-60342-973-3 (hardcover with concealed

wire-o: alk. paper)

1. Crocheting—Patterns. I. Title.

TT820.E349 2012

746.43’4—dc23

2012013934

Contents

INTRODUCTION

PART I

Quick-Start Guide

TECHNIQUES

Get Started

Reading Charts

In the Beginning

Starting a Round

Ending a Round

Weaving in Ends

Choosing Yarn

Working with Color

Creating Shapes

Arranging Shapes

Filler Motifs

Planning Pays

Get It Together

Join When You’re Done

Join as You Go (JAYGo)

Continuous Motifs

Edges and Finishing

Connecting Crochet in Other Ways

PART II

MOTIFS AND JOINS

Classic Grannies

A Little Double Crochet

Gathered Chains

Lacy Links

Layered Mesh

SC/DC

All Clustered

Triple Petals

Start with a Flower

3-D Fun

Swirls

Radiants

Picots in Plural

Wheels and Shells

Inner Connectivity

PART III

PATTERNS

Linen Place Mat

Snowy Shaped Shawl

Reversible Camp Rug

Mary Frances Pincushions

Layered Motif Afghan

Summer Baby Blanket

Pie Wedge Pillow

Flower Garland

Poet Vest

Lacy Skirt

Cottage Lamp Shade

Motif Directory

Glossary

Yarn Sources

Acknowledgments

Index

introduction

connected along edges

CROCHETED MOTIFS CONTINUE TO FASCINATE US . They can be used on their own for embellishments, or repeated and combined to create larger projects. They are usually (but not always) worked in the round from the center out. The most common crochet motif is the granny square (see page 46). Indeed, the term “granny square” is often used to mean any square crocheted unit worked in the round. Here, I use the word “motif” instead, because they can be so many more shapes than square, and they certainly aren’t confined to grannies!

What is it about the use of color, shape, and texture that grabs our interest and makes us willing to stitch the same motif over and over again? Perhaps it is the repetition itself that is so soothing, or the almost instant gratification that we get from seeing a project (or at least part of a project) begun and ended in such a short amount of time. Perhaps it is the ability to play with color, without fear of wasting too much time or yarn if the results are not what we would like. Or perhaps it is the construction of a whole from individual units that appeals to us, evoking the puzzles and blocks of our childhoods.

Many crocheters love to stitch motifs but dread the process of joining them. Connecting one motif to another — or many motifs to each other — doesn’t have to be the most-feared and least-looked-forward-to aspect of a crochet project. In fact, it can be as exhilarating as the stitching! And because crochet is so versatile, we don’t have to stick to joining pieces only at their points or edges. We can layer motifs or add filler motifs. We can connect motifs on more than one round or join them internally, creating entire fabrics that are joined together as part of their essential structure.

connected with a filler motif

connected in layers

In Connect the Shapes Crochet Motifs, I build on what I started in my first book about motifs. In Beyond the Square Crochet Motifs, I explored a variety of shapes, colors, and textures, and experimented with techniques to improve the look of the motif. In Connect the Shapes, I gather motifs in families and explore ways of joining them to each other. The families usually begin with a motif originally designed for this book. From this starting point, I vary stitches and colors, add corners, textures, and layers, and otherwise morph the original into new motifs. These may resemble each other in the way of close siblings — or somewhat distant cousins. Joining the motifs in new and surprising ways carries them even further from their origins, and in this book I delve into many methods of joining, exploring both the design and technical aspects of creating a whole fabric from individual units. And finally, I include projects that demonstrate some practical uses for these connection methods.

Connect the Shapes is meant to be a jumping-off point for your own creativity. Make the projects in the book, by all means, but more importantly, study the techniques, examine the samples, and try your own variations in order to fashion your own beautiful one-of-a-kind creations!

Join the fun!

connected on more than one round

PART I

quick-start guide

Getting started. Unless otherwise stated, all motifs begin with a sliding loop (see page 12).

How to make the stitches. See Glossary (page 264) for descriptions of crochet stitches and the stitch key on the inside back cover.

Understanding rounds. Symbol charts are shown in two (or more) colors, indicating alternate rounds (or sometimes rows). Round (or row) numbers appear at the beginning of each one.

Multicolor motifs. Most motifs are written as if they are to be stitched using one color, using techniques familiar to American crocheters. Many of the samples, however, have been stitched using multiple colors. Refer to the accompanying notes to see what colors were used on which rounds.

Absence of build-up chains. In some instances, a new round begins without the typical build-up chain. Instead, the stitch is started with the yarn unconnected to the current working piece. See page 14 for an explanation of these standing stitches.

Special techniques. As you study the photographs of the motifs, you’ll notice that many were stitched using one or more of the special tips and tricks covered in Get Started and Get It Together. For best results, incorporate these techniques into your crocheting repertoire.

American crochet terms are used throughout the book.

TECHNIQUES

Reading Charts

Starting and Ending Rounds

Choosing Yarn

Working with Color

Creating and Arranging Shapes

Join When You’re Done or As You Go

Continuous Motifs

Edges and Finishing

The motifs and patterns in this book are meant to be accessible to all skill levels. Inexperienced crocheters will want to take time to explore Get Started in depth. More experienced crocheters may just take a look at the Quick-Start Guide opposite and jump into the rest of the book. Get It Together examines the range of possibilities for connecting motifs, including exciting ways to join motifs to each other as you go.

Get Started

LET’S FACE IT : looking at line after line of crochet instructions can be pretty mind-blowing. If you don’t understand the terminology, it is difficult, if not impossible, to see what is supposed to happen on each round. But reading a line of crochet text is like reading a recipe. If you take time to understand the abbreviations (c = cup, T = tablespoon, t = teaspoon; ch = chain, dc = double crochet) and common techniques (sauté, dice; join, fasten off), you will get a sense of the construction without actually cooking (or stitching).

Like computer code, crochet instructions are meant to be interpreted bit by bit, line by line. (Or so I’m told. I have no clue about computer code.) What this means in our world of crochet is that crochet instructions use more-or-less standardized abbreviations for common terms, with punctuation marks to tell us when to pause, repeat, and continue, where to put each stitch, and what to do at the end of each round.

In this book, all standard stitches are defined in the glossary (page 264), and for ease of use, any special stitches or techniques are included at the beginning of each pattern.

Reading Charts

For many crocheters, charts are the perfect alternative to line-byline instructions. Crochet charts offer a visual representation of the crocheted fabric; the chart looks like what you are stitching. It shows the shape of the finished item, which stitches are used, and the relationship of stitches to each other.

Each stitch or group of stitches has its own symbol, and each symbol bears a resemblance to the stitch itself. Once you learn the symbol for the common stitches, it’s like reading a book. If you know stands for “double crochet,” and stands for “chain,” when you see , you’ll know it means “make 5 double crochet stitches in the chain-3 space.” Using charts and text together can usually clear up any ambiguity about where or how to create a stitch.

It is worth learning to read charts as your primary means of understanding a pattern, or at the very least as an adjunct to understanding line-by-line instructions.

Note the sliding loop symbol in the center. Rounds alternate black and blue for ease of reading.

[ LEFTIES ARE SPECIAL ] Ah, the trials and tribulations of being left-handed! Scissors don’t cut, the ergonomic computer mouse at work doesn’t fit your hand, and crochet patterns assume you crochet with your right hand. It’s lucky you are smart enough to know that usually when a crochet pattern says “right,” you think “left,” and vice versa. If you need to flip the images in the book for a better perspective, look at them in a mirror or scan the page and flip it on the vertical axis. You’ll do just fine!

In the Beginning

While there are several different ways to begin a flat piece in the round, only two methods are needed for these patterns.

CHAIN RING

The chain ring, which most crocheters are familiar with, creates a sturdy, small circle with a set diameter around which to stitch your motif. The circle can be made as large as necessary to create an open center and to accommodate many stitches. On the other hand, it may not be a good choice if you want to have a very tight, closed center; there’s a limit to how small it can be.

1. Beginning with a slip knot on your hook, chain the number of times indicated. Slip stitch into the first chain to form a ring.

2. Work the first round’s stitches into the ring, rather than into the individual chain stitches that form the ring.

SLIDING LOOP

An alternative to the chain ring is the sliding loop. Some crocheters are familiar with the magic loop method of beginning a round; the sliding loop offers an extra measure of security for the tail. The sliding loop offers a variable diameter for the center ring, and it can accommodate quite a few stitches while still allowing the center to be closed tightly. It may take a few tries before the sliding loop becomes second nature, but it’s well worth the effort.

1. Wrap yarn clockwise around the non-dominant index finger two times to form a ring. (That’s the left index finger for right-handers and the right index finger for left-handers.)

2. Holding the yarn tail between thumb and middle finger, insert the hook into the ring, grab the working end of the yarn, and pull it through the ring.

3. Chain the number of times required to begin the first round. Drop ring from finger.

4. Work additional stitches into the ring to complete the first round.

5. Before joining the first round, gently pull the beginning tail to partially cinch up the ring. You’ll find that one of the ring’s two strands tightens, while the other does not.

6. Now gently tug the tightened ring until you see the other strand getting smaller.

7. When that second strand is as tight as you want it, pull the tail again to close the ring. Some yarns stick more than others, but if you take care not to pull too hard on the tail at first, you can easily tighten both strands, one at a time. For some more slippery yarns, you may find that your initial tug on the tail tightens both loops.

Starting a Round

When beginning a new round, most patterns instruct you to chain the appropriate number and then work the next stitch. Because crochet stitches are formed below the hook, this build-up chain (sometimes referred to as a turning chain, even when no turning is involved) allows the hook to reach the right height to work the first stitch of the next round.

BUILD-UP CHAIN

The number of chains needed depends on the height of the stitch: 1 chain stitch for single crochet, 2 chain stitches for half double crochet, 3 chain stitches for double crochet, and so on. Many times, this chain replaces the actual stitch; the pattern will indicate if this is so.

STANDING STITCHES

If the new round begins with the yarn not already tethered to the current work, such as when you are starting a new color, there is no real reason to start the round with a chain. Because the hook can be held at any height you choose, you can just finish off the old color and begin stitching the round with the new yarn. While there’s no universally accepted name for this type of stitch — because, after all, it’s just a plain stitch — I think of it as a standing stitch. Standing stitches have the benefit of creating a perfectly invisible start to a new round.

With slip knot

Beginning with a slip knot on the hook and, treating that knot as an existing stitch, work the first stitch of the round in the regular way.

SINGLE CROCHET

Insert the hook into the first stitch and pull up a loop, yarn over, and pull through 2 loops on hook.

DOUBLE CROCHET

Make a yarn over before inserting the hook, and then proceed as you would for an ordinary double crochet stitch.

With this method, you’ll end up with a small knot just to the side of the first stitch; either hide it on the wrong side when weaving in your ends, or unknot it after you’ve joined the round.

Without slip knot

Wrap the yarn around the hook from back to front to simulate a slip knot and any initial yarnovers: two times for single crochet, three for double crochet, and four for treble. In all cases, the first wrap will be dropped.

SINGLE CROCHET

Insert the hook into the first stitch and pull up a loop, *yarn over and pull through 2 loops on hook.

DOUBLE CROCHET

For double crochet, repeat from *. Note that the extra wrap you made in the first step serves as the yarn over you’re accustomed to making for a double crochet stitch.

Let go of the remaining tail and unwrap it from around the hook, allowing it to hang loose at the back of the work. The top of the first crochet will be incomplete at this point.

Ending a Round

When one round is complete, the last stitch must be joined to the first stitch to connect the stitches before beginning the next round. There are three types of end-of-round joins used in this book.

SLIP-STITCH JOIN

This is the most common join used in crochet. Simply insert the hook into the first stitch, yarn over, and pull through all the loops on the hook.

SHIFTING-END-OF-ROUND JOIN

A single, half double, or double crochet is sometimes used as a joining stitch to move the end of the round to the right (or to the left, for left-handed crocheters). The joining stitch is used in place of a chain or chains to allow the new round to begin in the center of that space.

INVISIBLE (OR TAPESTRY NEEDLE) JOIN

Since this join creates a completely invisible end to the round, it’s the best choice for the final join of the last round of the shape.

1. Complete the last stitch, but do not join it to the first stitch.

2. Cut the yarn, leaving at least a 4" (10 cm) tail, and pull up the loop on the hook until the yarn tail comes through the stitch.

3. Thread the tail onto a tapestry needle, and insert under both loops of the V at the top of the first stitch of the round; pull the yarn tail through. If you begin the round with a slip knot, you’ll be working over it.

4. Insert the needle from top to bottom back down into the V at the top of the last stitch of the round, and weave in the end.

WITH SLIP KNOT

Weaving in Ends

Logic dictates that for every piece of yarn used, two ends need to be secured. The best methods are invisible on the right side of the fabric, yet secure enough to ensure that the ends don’t work themselves out with handling. The ends may be worked in as the piece is stitched or woven in after it is complete, using a variety of methods. It’s fine to use a combination of methods, depending on what works best with the crocheted fabric. If you work over the tail while you are stitching, leave a bit of loose tail so you can go back later and weave it in the opposite direction for greater security.

Working over a tail as part of the stitching

[ HIDING THOSE ENDS ] • Don’t skimp on tail length — leave at least 4 inches (10 cm) to work with. Thicker yarn needs even longer tails. • Weave in more than one direction — clockwise, counterclockwise, diagonally, horizontally, vertically. • Weave in on the wrong side of the same color as the tail whenever possible.

Choosing Yarn

Keep in mind the structure of the motifs and the fabric they will create when put together. Some motifs are lacy, while others are fairly solid, and yet others are three-dimensional. Many motifs have multiple characteristics. A fabric made of very thick, solid pieces might not be comfortable made into a garment because of its weight and lack of drape, though the same fabric might make a very comfy afghan. Just be sure that afghan is not too heavy to lift!

A motif with large open areas might work as a lovely lacy scarf, but it might be too holey and unstructured when combined with other similar motifs in a heavy yarn. In addition to the fiber used, the weight and diameter of the yarn and the hook used can create quite diverse looks for the same motif. Here is Motif 17 (see page 70) stitched in an assortment of yarns, beginning for comparison’s sake with the Shelridge Farm double-knitting-weight wool used to stitch all the book’s motifs.

Dk weight: wool

Worsted weight: slubbed cotton/acrylic/nylon/elastic

Dk weight: kid mohair/silk/metallic