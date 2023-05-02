Addicted to Drama

Psychologist and mind-body expert Scott Lyons introduces drama addiction as a true disorder for the first time, providing strategies to identify and recover, for yourself or a loved one.



Do you have someone in your life who seems to thrive on chaos? Someone who manufactures crisis where there is none? We tend to judge them, react with annoyance or disgust, and often label them "drama queens." But Dr. Scott Lyons shows us to look past our collective perception of these people as unabashed attention-seekers and instead see that they are experiencing a much deeper psychological, biological, and social phenomenon: they are, in fact, battling an addiction and that chaos is a high. Drama addicts have developed a "new normal" of internal homeostasis where their stress levels are chronically high; they seek out drama so they can find a sense of control and balance. With studies, primary research, and patient stories, Dr. Lyons deconstructs the "why" and "how" of drama addiction, sharing:



what drama addiction is and what it is not

how drama addiction relates to other personality disorders such as narcissistic and borderline

how to identify patterns of drama addiction in yourself and others

the physical effects of drama addiction (chronic fatigue, autoimmune disease, joint and muscle pains, and other conditions)

steps for coping and recovery



With clear-eyed empathy, Dr. Lyons leads readers through an "unwinding" process that allows them to break free of the drama cycle, be vulnerable, and find joy in the subtle and meaningful moments of everyday life.