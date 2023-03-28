Description

Trust is the fuel for all of life.



We are wired biologically, neurologically, emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to trust. Trust is the currency that drives every relationship, beginning with the foundational bond between infants and their mothers, extending to the trust networks that undergird every human endeavor – art, science, commerce – and binding together every relationship we have ever had or ever will have. Nothing in our world works without trust.



It is tempting to think that trust is simple, that we should be able to spot a lack of trustworthiness relatively easily. But we all have our stories about misplaced trust. We either missed clear or subtle warning signs or there just were not any warning signs to see. Everything looked good on the surface, and maybe it was. But we got burned anyway.



And sometimes we struggle to earn and keep the trust of those around us when trust bonds fail to form or are broken. When trust breaks down, so does our ability to move forward.



Bestselling and beloved author, psychologist, and leadership expert Henry Cloud equips us to understand and manage trust in all our relationships. Dr. Cloud explores the five foundational aspects of trust that must be present for any relationship to function successfully and helps us to understand both what can cause us to exercise faulty judgment in our trust decisions and what can cause us to fail to inspire trust in others. He also guides us through the difficult process of repairing trust when it has been violated and broken, even when restoring trust feels impossible.



Rich with wisdom drawn from decades of experience in clinical practice, business consulting and research, Trust is the ultimate resource for managing this most complex and fundamental of human bonds, allowing us to experience more fruitful and rewarding relationships in every area of our lives.