Think Like a Champion

Think Like a Champion

An Informal Education In Business and Life

by

Over the years, President Donald Trump has written many bestselling books, but he has also written shorter essays that encompass his philosophy about how to live life to the fullest, both personally and professionally. In these pieces, which have been personally selected by Trump for this book, he gives his special perspective in what amounts to an “informal education” about success in business and in life. With a foreword by Rich Dad, Poor Dad, author Robert Kiyosaki, Trump’s business acumen is on full display in such essays as:

*Keep the Big Picture in Mind
*Essays, Assets, and Stephen King
*Imagination: A Key to Financial Savvy
*Financial Literacy
*Think Like a Genius
*How to Get Rich
Genre: Non-classifiable

On Sale: April 6th 2010

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780786747573

ebook
