Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Gods of Vice

The Gods of Vice

by


Two emperors. One empire.

The war for the Crimson Throne has split Kisia. In the north Otako supporters rally around their champion, but Katashi Otako wants only vengeance. Caught in the middle, Hana must decide between her family and her heart. Is the true emperor the man the people want? Or the one they need?

The Vengeance Trilogy
The Blood of Whisperers
The Gods of Vice
The Grave at Storm’s End

For more from Devin Madson, check out:

The Reborn Empire
We Ride the Storm
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9780316536325

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Vengeance Trilogy