Heart of the Artichoke and Other Kitchen Journeys

A Little Disclaimer

Despite the title, this is not a book about artichokes. Or rather, it is and it isn’t. There are some artichoke recipes within, though not terribly many.

What is an artichoke anyway? An unusual yet common vegetable that has been around for a very long time. We call it a vegetable, but actually it is the flower bud of a thistle. And I mean, really, who would ever think to eat a thistle? But there it is, and people have, for millennia.

The artichoke is ripe with metaphor and parable possibilities. Getting past the thorns to the sweet center, all of that. Not at all like reaching up and harvesting a sweet peach, eating an artichoke requires a bit of work.

For those willing to take the journey, the delicious heart is the prize at the end of the trail.

The Cuisine in My Head

I’m a restaurant chef who has always preferred to cook at home. Fortunately, the restaurant where I work, Chez Panisse, specializes in a cuisine that emulates the best of home cooking. In the downstairs dining room, a single menu is served nightly, changing with whims of the seasons and the weather and the availability of produce. So every day I get to design a menu quite similar to the kind of food I also cook at home—relatively simple dishes, somewhat traditional, fresh, clean, gutsy.

Still, I am happiest in my own home kitchen, and I like nothing better than gathering friends and family together for a meal.

A lot of people seem to be cooking and eating at home more these days, for different reasons. I view this as a good sign. I’m especially encouraged to see a new generation of cooks getting excited about home cooking, gardening, the seasonal approach, and the pleasures of the table. Food brings us together, nourishes us both literally and figuratively: time at the table is time well spent. Cooking for others is a generous and civilized act, even if it’s just a simple pot of beans.

About This Book

In Heart of the Artichoke, there are three kinds of cooking—small, medium, and large.

In the first section, “Kitchen Rituals,” I offer a quirky collection of small cooking moments. It’s nice sometimes to cook only for oneself, or to make a small meal to share with a close companion. There are also times when a little kitchen project can be an enjoyable private endeavor. Some of the other rituals I describe are not so much about cooking as they are about savoring a food experience, whether it’s eating tapas in Seville or oatmeal in Ohio.

Think of the seasonal menus that comprise the core of this book as medium-size cooking, meals for family and friends. These are menus for groups of 4 to 6. Most of them are easy to prepare, though some require some advance planning. Some are more appropriate for a weekend meal; all are satisfying and eminently doable.

Finally, “Simple Feasts for a Long Table,” the chapter that ends the book, is about cooking large. These are menus for festive occasions. I find that for many people the leap from a small dinner party to a large one—for, say, 12 or 20—is pretty terrifying, but it needn’t be. It may be a big table, but it doesn’t have to be a big deal.

My style is to make menus that aren’t terribly formal anyway, and in this book, I give some examples of utter informality. People don’t always think in terms of three-course meals. This is fine! There’s nothing wrong with having the table laden with food and just sitting down. All meals do not need to be served in courses. Sometimes a plate of potato salad and a cold beer is the meal, and sometimes a meal must be much more than that.

Time and the Cook

Also, you'll find that I have a lot to say about dishes that call for that elusive ingredient, time. I ask you to get your hands in the dough and to cultivate patience. Mesmerized by television shows hyping the thirty-minute meal and the blood sport of competitive cooking, we have somehow forgotten the pleasure of giving ourselves over to the true kitchen experience. This doesn’t mean spending hours and hours in the kitchen. It’s not more difficult cooking, but a different way of engaging with food. What matters is the joy that makes you part of a cooking continuum from beginning to end. It becomes a real journey. That journey is at the heart of Artichoke.

Regarding Kitchen Tools

People who’ve watched me cook, especially at home, say my hands are my two favorite tools. I do like to handle the food I cook, and I rely on just a few appliances and gadgets. I always say that a kitchen requires only fire, water, a worktable, and a sharp knife. A good vegetable peeler is handy, though, for things like potatoes. I like the French name for this tool—l’économe—which means it takes off the peel in an economical way, leaving as much of the carrot behind as possible.

A good mortar and pestle is a fine tool; it’s old-fashioned, efficient, good for pounding garlic, spices, or herbs—or all three together, such as the seasonings to rub on a piece of pork (fennel seed, black peppercorns, garlic, sage, and rosemary, all pounded to a paste). I probably have a dozen tools for pounding, from the traditional Italian marble mortar to the Japanese suribachi and the deep ceramic mortars used in Thailand.

I know that many cooks rely on a food processor, but I am not much for electrical appliances. I make an exception for the blender, which is extremely useful for pureeing soups and salsas. Otherwise, give me a knife, a wooden spoon, and a cast-iron pan.

Something Sweet at the End of a Meal

I don’t ever want a big, aggressive cake or pie or pastry after a good dinner. The old custom of taking sweets in the afternoon seems to me much more appropriate. And it makes sense—you get hungry and a little tired in the afternoon, and dinner is still a few hours away.

I like fruit after a meal. I love a bowl of tangerines, or plums, or grapes. If I’m serving a sweet at all, I’m inclined to have it be a little something along the lines of what used to be called sweetmeats—candied ginger or a single glacéed chestnut. I like the idea of a plate of small sweets, or dried fruits, or candied citrus peel, or Asian bean sweets, or small portions of those intensely sweet Middle Eastern desserts. A little bowl of ice cream or sherbet. Yogurt with honey or good jam is better for dessert than for breakfast. And I profess a great fondness for cookies, but not giant cookies, and not chocolate chip, and not oatmeal. Yet there are exceptions to all of these prejudices.

Good Ingredients

Pure and healthy ingredients are essential to good cooking. I encourage all cooks to do the best they can in this regard. The rewards are evident, both in flavor and in the effect on the environment. We owe our children and future generations a commitment to sustainable farming, and we affirm that commitment each time we prepare food with good ingredients.

Spring Menus

menu one

Spring Lamb

Asparagus-Scrambled Eggs

Fork-Mashed Potatoes

Spring Lamb with Rosemary

Dandelion Greens Salad

Strawberries with Sugar and Cream

menu two

Reclaiming Arugula

Fennel Soup with a Green Swirl

Pork Scaloppine with Lemon, Capers, and Chopped Arugula

Zucchini Pancakes

Italian Spice Cake

Tangerines

menu three

In a Sicilian Kitchen

Sicilian Salad

Pasta “Timballo” with Fresh Ricotta

Fried Puffs with Honey (Sfince)

menu four

The Flavor of Smoke

Scallion Broth

Tea-Smoked-Chicken Salad with Ginger Vinaigrette

Sesame Peanut Candy

menu five

Feeling Vietnamese

Vegetable Rice Paper Rolls

Pho (Vietnamese Beef Soup)

Black Sticky Rice Pudding with Coconut Cream

Chefs nowadays want to dazzle. I suppose they always have. Not to denigrate modern cooking—I don’t mean to squelch the creative urge—but one has to wonder sometimes about what restaurant food has become. Armed with all manner of machinery, it seems the modern chef now wants to do battle with an instant foam maker, a centrifugal food puree-er, a fast-freezing device, and a blowtorch. And a growing number of food professionals favor slow-cooking in plastic pouches. The simple hands-on approach to cooking has given way to the laboratory, futuristic flavored “air,” and edible “art.” To be sure, not all modern chefs have succumbed. But even so, traditional cooks are now seen as backward, and modern diners want excitement—two bites and they’re bored.

Last spring I attended a symposium of chefs from all over Europe who had gathered to explore modern food; la cuisine jeune, they called it—young cooking. This was the Omnivore Food Festival, held at a seaside conference center in Deauville, France. The place was packed, each dish was applauded enthusiastically, and every chef was ovated, sometimes standingly. To a man (and they were all men), the chefs professed a love of simple food, of seasonal ingredients, of traditional cooking. And yet, you just have to hear what they cooked.

An Italian chef claimed his dish delivered a sense memory equal to his mama’s ravioli di zucca: she sweetened a pumpkin filling for pasta with amaretti cookies, added salt with Parmigiano. His updated version involved making a puree of pumpkin and yucca root, seasoned with the Japanese citrus yuzu. This puree was troweled to a thickness of one-sixteenth of an inch and left to dry overnight. The next day, it was ripped into shards, fried lightly in olive oil, and showered with grated Parmigiano. But not just any Parmigiano. His was made from the milk of a special herd of red-haired Italian cattle.

Another dish, the traditional pairing of potato and salt cod (think brandade), was reimagined this way: boil, peel, and freeze-dry purple-fleshed Peruvian potatoes, then grind into a very bright violet powder. Slowly simmer a slice of salt cod in olive oil. Make a smear of yellow garlic sauce on a giant white plate. Roll the warm salt cod in the purple potato powder and place it on the plate. Garnish with violets!

A Danish chef loved the earth and its seasons. For his dish of winter root vegetables, he cooked turnips, radishes, and carrots in butter. Then he made some fake earth with edible ingredients, advising that it should look dark and loose like rich mulch, but warning that its flavor should not overpower the vegetables. He heaped a good shovelful of the “dirt” onto a large slab of slate and laid the cooked root vegetables on top. He placed a dome over the vegetables and piped in a large blast of wood smoke. Presentation? Remove the dome and the dish is smoking, steaming, and earthy.

A very well known English chef showed photographs of his creations. A signature dish is a raw shellfish salad scattered over faux sand and garnished with seaweed. This salad is accompanied by an iPod, hidden in a large seashell and loaded with sea sounds.

Saved for last was the famous Spaniard who has inspired so many imitators and pretenders (and whom, surprisingly, I liked best of all). He was an extraordinary gentleman, completely down-to-earth and engaging. He told us it doesn’t matter what you cook, what your ingredients are, or where you live, as long as you have soul. He seemed to genuinely enjoy his inventions. Some of his dishes were as simple as grapefruit sections, slightly dried to concentrate their centers. Others involved freezing fresh tomato juice in the shape of a balloon.

It was all quite entertaining. But afterward, when I got back to Paris and thought about what I wanted to cook for friends the following night at home, I craved real vegetables and a plain roast. Though perhaps I would splurge on baby spring lamb from the Pyrenees—the butcher had told me it was available. Something simple. With absolutely no foam.

Asparagus-Scrambled Eggs

The French often begin a meal with soft scrambled eggs, oeufs brouillés. (In its ultimate rendition, the eggs are scrambled with black truffles.) But I actually discovered this dish in Spain, where it was made with wild asparagus. I love the combination of the bite of asparagus with the soft egg. Use skinny asparagus, or wild if you can find them. Cook this just before you sit down to eat: it’ll be ready in minutes.

2 pounds asparagus

4 tablespoons butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

8 eggs, beaten

Several sprigs of mint and basil, leaves chopped

Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus. Cut the stalks into 1-inch lengths; if your asparagus are thick, halve the stalks lengthwise before cutting them. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the asparagus and chopped garlic, season with salt and pepper, and cook until just done, about 2 minutes.

Remove the asparagus from the skillet and set aside. Heat the remaining butter in the same pan. Season the eggs with salt and pepper and add them to the pan. Stir gently until the eggs are barely set.

Fold in the asparagus, then spoon onto a warmed platter. Scatter chopped mint and basil on top.

Fork-Mashed Potatoes

In France these are called pommes de terres à la fourchette, which sounds glamorous for a dish of humble home-style potatoes mashed with a fork. You can make them as smooth as you like, or keep them rough and chunky.

2½ pounds yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Gold

Salt and pepper

½ cup milk or cream

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Peel and cube the potatoes. Boil them in salted water 12 to 15 minutes, until fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the milk in a small saucepan until just under a boil.

Pour the hot milk over the potatoes and add the olive oil and butter. Use a large fork to mash the potatoes to the consistency you like, then transfer to a warm serving bowl.

Spring Lamb with Rosemary

In Spain and Italy, tender, milk-fed baby lamb is well-known and appreciated, and the best French butchers carry tiny agneau du lait from the Pyrenees. Here in the States, lamb that small is hard to find, but some small farms now market midsize spring lamb. The rack of lamb is the tenderest cut of the beast and the easiest to cook. Ask your butcher for the smallest racks. serves 4 to 6

Two 8-bone racks of lamb, frenched

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, smashed to a paste with a little salt

Several sprigs of rosemary, leaves coarsely chopped

Olive oil

Season the racks liberally with salt and pepper. With your hands, rub each rack with the garlic and chopped rosemary and a drizzle of olive oil. Place the racks fat side up in a roasting pan and leave them at room temperature for an hour or so.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Roast the lamb for about 20 minutes, until the racks are nicely browned, with an interior temperature of 125°F on an instant-read thermometer. Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil, and let rest for about 10 minutes. Put a serving platter in the oven to warm.

Transfer the racks to a carving board and slice between the bones. Arrange the little chops on the platter and serve.

Dandelion Greens Salad

The tender leaves of spring dandelions make a wonderful salad. Cultivated varieties of dandelion are usually less bitter than wild. In any case, look for the smallest leaves. The larger broad-leafed variety that you often find in the market is better wilted. If you can’t find dandelion greens, you can make this salad with curly endive or watercress.

1 shallot, finely diced

2 to 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 garlic clove, smashed to a paste with a little salt

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

4 large handfuls dandelion greens, about 1 pound

Macerate the shallot in the red wine vinegar with a pinch of salt for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, mustard, and pepper, then stir in the olive oil. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

Put the dandelion greens in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle lightly with salt. Add half the dressing and toss. Taste and add a little more dressing if you think it’s necessary.

Strawberries with Sugar and Cream

The quality of both the berries and the cream really matters here. Giant supermarket strawberries are sure to disappoint, so head for the farm stand or the farmers’ market. You want berries that are deep red, with fresh, bright green leaves and stems. You should be able to smell them before you see them! Use homemade crème fraîche or the best commercial crème fraîche you can find; or use organic cream (avoid ultrapasteurized cream). Use whatever sugar you prefer. I grew up eating strawberries with brown sugar.

2 to 3 pints perfect organic strawberries

1 pint Crème Fraîche or heavy cream, lightly whipped

Sugar

Rinse the berries quickly in cool water, drain well on a kitchen towel, and gently pile them onto a platter. Pass small bowls of the crème fraîche and sugar. Eat the strawberries with your fingers, dipping them first in the sugar and then in the cream—or vice versa.

Crème Fraîche

Heat 2 cups organic heavy cream, not ultrapasteurized, to just under a boil. Cool to room temperature. Stir in ¼ cup plain yogurt or buttermilk. Transfer to a glass, ceramic, or strainless steel bowl and cover with a clean towel. Leave at room temperature for about 12 hours, until slightly thickened. For a tarter flavor, let it stand for 24 hours. Cover well and store, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.

“Oh, arugula!” an Italian friend of mine exclaimed recently. “It is so-o-o tiresome!” I was surprised. “I thought all Italians liked it?” “Yes, I like it,” she said. “It’s just that you can’t go anywhere anymore without finding arugula on everything: pizzas, salads, carpaccio, tagliata. They’ve ruined it for me!”

She had a point. Arugula, once unknown here and now ubiquitous, has become synonymous with elitism and effeteism—a snob’s green. It’s a funny thing to happen to leaves that are fed to rabbits all across Europe.

But wait. Sharp, nutty, slightly spicy arugula is truly a wonderful green. Just a few leaves can pick up any salad. Use it instead of basil for a good pesto over pasta with anchovies. Or wilt it, like spinach, in a sauté of zucchini. Best of all, perhaps, is the simple arugula salad, the leaves chopped and dressed with lemon and olive oil, the way it’s done in Milano.

There are all kinds of arugula. Tiny, tender young shoots; medium-sized “salad” arugula; the large-leafed spinach-like variety you find in New York City; and the small, skinny, reticulated “wild” arugula that’s suddenly showing up in good markets everywhere. Botanically, arugula is a brassica called Eruca sativa, which means it’s related to cabbage, mustard, and broccoli—no surprise there. In Italy, it’s called rucola (among other names); arugula is an Americanization of the Italian word. In France, it is called roquette (or ricchetti, in the South of France). And almost no one uses its English name “rocket,” as it’s listed in The Oxford Companion to Italian Food, with this understatement: “The current overuse of whole rocket leaves as garnish is not as satisfactory as the many unpretentious recipes in which it is added, chopped, to sauces and cooked dishes.” My point exactly.

Fennel Soup with a Green Swirl

Make sure you find the freshest, brightest, most fragrant fennel for this soup. Fennel should be firm, shiny, and pale green. Don’t buy fennel that looks withered or brown or stringy. Check the root ends of the bulbs to make sure they’ve been freshly cut. And, since you’ll use the fronds for the pureed swirl, it’s important that they be green, feathery, and abundant.

for the soup

¼ cup olive oil

3 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed and sliced

1 large onion, sliced

4 garlic cloves, chopped

Salt and pepper

¼ cup long-grain white rice

6 cups chicken broth or water, or as needed

for the swirl

1 cup roughly chopped fennel fronds

½ cup parsley leaves

½ cup basil leaves

¼ cup chopped scallions

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced fennel, onion, and garlic. Season generously with salt and pepper, and stew the vegetables, stirring every few minutes, until they are softened and lightly colored.

Add the rice and broth or water. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a gentle simmer. Taste the broth, add more seasoning if necessary, and simmer for 20 minutes.

Puree the soup in a blender, then pass through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any fibrous strands. Return the strained soup to the pot. Check the consistency. If it’s too thick, add a bit of water or broth.

Rinse and dry the blender, and put all the ingredients for the swirl into the blender at once. Blend on high speed until you have a smooth green puree. Transfer to a small bowl.

To serve, reheat the soup and ladle it into soup bowls. Swirl a tablespoon of the green puree into each bowl.

Pork Scaloppine with Lemon, Capers, and Chopped Arugula

We’re talking here about thinly sliced (but not pounded) pork cut from the lean end of a pork loin. Ask your butcher to cut the slices for you. It will cook quickly and stay tender. It is still difficult to find good veal these days, but better pork is happening all across the country, which is why I use it here instead of the traditional veal. serves 4 to 6

12 thin (about ⅜-inch-thick) slices pork cut from the loin

Salt and pepper

About ½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons roughly chopped parsley

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ pound arugula, chopped

Lemon wedges

Season both sides of the pork slices with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Heat two cast-iron skillets over medium-high heat. When the pans are hot, lay 6 slices of pork in each pan and let them cook for about 2 minutes, until nicely browned. Turn and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Remove the scaloppine to a warm serving platter.

In one of the pans, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the parsley, lemon zest, capers, and garlic and let sizzle for a bare minute. Spoon the sauce over the scaloppine and top each slice with a handful of chopped arugula. Garnish the platter with lemon wedges.