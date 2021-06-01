The epic story of a young street artist, a military general, and a warrior fighting for the fate of the universe comes to its thrilling conclusion in the final book of this fantasy trilogy.



The Divide separating the east from the west, the realms of death from the realms of life, has fallen.



Sarine and her champions find themselves overwhelmed, assaulted on every side by swordsmen, assassins, and skinchangers infiltrating, killing, and twisting even their most loyal allies against them. Every victory hides a defeat, and yet there is still hope.



If Sarine can learn the true nature of her powers, she can make a final stand against the Regnant, to challenge him and remove his death grip on the world's heart. To find the truth, she must journey to a new continent and find new allies, rallying their strength, and wielding every strain of magic in the world in a final battle between life and death.



Read the final book in this sweeping epic fantasy, perfect for readers of Brandon Sanderson, Brian McClellan, and Miles Cameron.



The Ascension Cycle

Soul of the World

Blood of the Gods

Chains of the Earth