Orders over $45 ship FREE

Simply Lies
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Simply Lies

by David Baldacci

Regular Price $32

Regular Price $40 CAD

Hardcover Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
Hardcover Large Print
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $32

Regular Price $40 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Page Count

624 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538750629

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

The #1 New York Times bestselling author with 150 million copies sold worldwide returns with his next blockbuster thriller.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"Walk the Wire solidifies Baldacci's status as this generation's premier storyteller . . . The perfect thriller."—Providence Journal
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
Read More Read Less