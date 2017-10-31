Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Fifth Ward: Friendly Fire
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A brilliant premise, wonderfully told. A city that breathes, and heroes you can't help but root for."— Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld, on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"A glorious tour through fantasy's seamier side, complete with irreverent dwarves and rabble-rousing orcs, mages, and humans. A wilder ride than Middle Earth, and you'll love every minute of it!"— Jon Hollins, author of the Dragon Lords series, on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Great fun ... [First Watch] injects new life into a well-established formula ... [a] thoroughly splendid debut."—The Eloquent Page on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Fans of diverse cityscapes, mismatched buddy cops, and high adventure will relish this fantasy series launch."—Library Journal on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"Dale Lucas tells a rambunctious tale that sends the two watchmen into the worst parts of Yanara, fighting orcs and dealing with elves. The case is far bigger than either expected and leads to villainy that is actually illegal in the city. I can't wait for the next case."—University City Review on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"A well-written adventure."—Cannonball Read on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"I could have read this story for eternity, the characters and world building are that good ... every scene is brought to life with blazing imagery that is tied to constant movement. The characterization is superb and continues to surprise as events unfold."—Koeur's Book Reviews on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
"[An] entertaining story.... A real page-turner."—RT Book Reviews on The Fifth Ward: First Watch
—Reality's a Bore on The Fifth Ward: First Watch