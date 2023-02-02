Free shipping on orders $35+

Twist on Tofu
52 Fresh and Unexpected Vegetarian Recipes, from Tofu Tacos and Quiche to Lasagna, Wings, Fries, and More

by Corinne Trang

Oct 11, 2022

As the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow, tofu sales are soaring, along with the demand for new recipes that showcase this healthy, budget-friendly meat alternative. In Twist on Tofu, award-winning food writer Corinne Trang shows how versatile and flavorful tofu can be, with 54 recipes for creative dinners, as well as starters, soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. There are tofu-based twists on familiar favorites like French fries, Buffalo “wings,” tacos, satay, and empanadas. Recipes for lasagna, Bolognese pasta, chili, poke bowl, and bibimbap offer delicious options for tofu-rich dinners. Trang tops off this celebration of tofu with a bit of sweetness—bumbleberry tofu custard and luscious tofu mocha brownies.

 

