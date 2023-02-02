This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 11, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

As the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow, tofu sales are soaring, along with the demand for new recipes that showcase this healthy, budget-friendly meat alternative. In Twist on Tofu, award-winning food writer Corinne Trang shows how versatile and flavorful tofu can be, with 54 recipes for creative dinners, as well as starters, soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. There are tofu-based twists on familiar favorites like French fries, Buffalo “wings,” tacos, satay, and empanadas. Recipes for lasagna, Bolognese pasta, chili, poke bowl, and bibimbap offer delicious options for tofu-rich dinners. Trang tops off this celebration of tofu with a bit of sweetness—bumbleberry tofu custard and luscious tofu mocha brownies.



