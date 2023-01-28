This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 14, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Birthing Mama offers a holistic approach to the transformative experience of pregnancy. Author Corinne Andrews, a yoga teacher since 2003 and creator of Birthing Mama® Prenatal Yoga and Wellness, guides women through each week of the nine-month journey, integrating body, mind, and spirit through reflection, yoga postures and breath practices, self-care activities, and creative projects. Whether expectant mothers are setting up a Pregnancy Altar to focus their hopes and dreams for the baby-to-be, writing a Pregnancy Affirmation Statement, blending an herbal tea formula, or breathing into mountain pose for strength and healing, they will find a blend of self-nourishment and self-discovery, contemplation, and celebration through Andrews’s gentle, empowering style.



