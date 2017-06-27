Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Yellow Fever, Black Goddess

Yellow Fever, Black Goddess

The Coevolution Of People And Plagues

by

In this remarkable account, evolutionary biologist Christopher Wills takes us on a voyage of discovery through the exotic pasts of the viruses and bacteria that periodically emerge with such disastrous results for our species. It is our knowledge of their secret lives, the eons spent quietly passing in and out of myriad other life forms, mutating and coadapting, that gives us hope of taming them. By putting these organisms—from bubonic plague to Ebola—at center-stage, Wills shows how we will eventually master them.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: August 29th 1997

Price: $22.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780201328189

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews