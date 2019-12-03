The Palace

Rafael Castille– forty, a newlywed, and soon to be a father– is days away from opening a luxury boutique hotel on the sun-splashed island of Koh Samui, off the southern coast of Thailand. That is until the Royal Thai Police storms the hotel, arrests him, and flies him to Bangkok where he is placed in the city’s most notorious, overcrowded jail. Charged with blackmail, extortion, and embezzlement, “Rafa” needs help to prove his innocence.





At the request of Rafael’s father-in-law Sir Nicholas, Simon Riske rushes to Bangkok to ensure Rafa’s release. But the two soon find themselves in the throws of a violent interrogation deep in the jungle.





On the run in a foreign country and pursued by unseen forces for the murder of a top military official, Simon Riske must fight to stay alive long enough to uncover the truth. Simon’s quest takes him from Bangkok to Singapore, and, ultimately, to Rome, and the Cannes Film Festival, as he unravels a complex, audacious theft of enormous magnitude.

In his greatest challenge yet, Simon must foil a plot with global implications whose masterminds will stop at nothing to ensure its success.