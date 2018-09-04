Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crown Jewel
Earlier in the Series
The Take
From New York Times bestselling author Christopher Reich, an international spy thriller featuring Simon Riske: one part James Bond, one part Jack Reacher. Riske is…
Praise
"A stylish international thriller . . . Reich's solid tradecraft and nonstop action are humanized by the hint of a relationship of the heart."—Booklist
"[An] entertaining sequel . . . Reich infuses his narrative with numerous plot threads that seem separate but end up satisfyingly intersecting for a suspenseful ending. Readers will want to see a lot more of Riske."—Publishers Weekly
"Simon Riske returns for another car-studded adventure. . . . Monaco, fast cars, rich women, bad Bosnians--what more is there?"—Kirkus Reviews
"It's To Catch a Thief meets Jason Bourne: a stylish, jet-propelled thriller full of intriguing characters and surprising twists. Simon Riske is a character I'll want to meet again."—Jeff Abbott, New York Times bestselling author of Blame
—Steve Berry, #1 bestselling author of The Lost Order and The Patriot Threat