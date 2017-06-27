Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Virgin Queen
Elizabeth I, Genius Of The Golden Age
An intimate portrait of history’s most fascinating monarch
A genius, a beauty, a leader, and a manipulator. Elizabeth I has fascinated and enthralled history buffs and Anglophiles for centuries. The era that bears her name was one of the most exciting and dazzling in England’s history. Christopher Hibbert’s masterful biography introduces a new generation of readers, aware of the challenges women face in wielding power, to perhaps history’s greatest monarch.
Trade Paperback
